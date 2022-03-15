Mall of Maun to boost tourism

Having identified a gap in the retail market in Maun, Tame Malls, a citizen owned Real Estate Development and Management company is constructing a much anticipated Mall of Maun just along the Thamalakane river.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony last week, Tame Malls Chief Operations Officer- Palesa Makepe Tiro, said although Maun has a great international tourism reputation, it lacked sustainable infrastructure developments.

“We identified a glaring gap in the retail market in Maun. I would like to acknowledge the region’s stellar international reputation for Tourism but as we develop the sector, lets match it with sustainable socio-economic developments,” Tiro said adding that infrastructure development enables trade, powers businesses and creates jobs and opportunities to communities.

For his part, Tame Malls Executive Officer- Seloma Tiro, revealed that they will be resuming construction on the 1st of May and that the project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

According to Tiro, the mall is expected to create 2000 jobs during construction and another 2500 jobs upon completion.

Tiro further highlighted that looking at the sensitivity of the area in which the mall is situated they have engaged another citizen owned company which deals with environmental issues to assist them.

For his part, Minister of Investment Trade and Industry- Mmusi Kgafela, revealed that it is their mandate to create a conducive business environment for projects such as Mall of Maun as they aid the economic development within the country.

“This project will not only create employment, but will encourage infusion of an entrepreneurial culture where communities learn and adopt existing and new entrepreneurship traits towards global competitiveness,” he said.

Project Patron, Mmakgosi Moremi encouraged Tame Malls to continue with their great initiative as it will create employment opportunities for Batawana and other unemployed youth in Botswana.

Mma Kgosi further commended the company for having properly engaged with the community and relevant stakeholders.

The Area Member of Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando, revealed that developments like the Mall Of Maun will advance the tourism town from just being the gateway to the delta to being Maun the Destination.

The mall is expected to house big retail stores like Checkers, Edgars, Fashion Retailers, Woolworths and many others.