Mampane's gratitude

4 hours ago

It is not everyday where we see people celebrating one of their own but Shaya would like to lead and congratulate, owner and founder of Boitekanelo College, Dr Tiro Mampane.

Mampane announced last week that his college will sponsor 15 students from vulnerable families at the tune of P4 million for Degree Programmes as part of the College’s 15- year celebrations.

This is the type of corporate social responsibility that we need as a country, thanks Doc.

