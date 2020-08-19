News
Man, 65, hangs himself
A horrific incident befell Block 8 ward residents in Molapowabojang village on Wednesday afternoon when a 65-year-old man was found hanging from a tree.
The deceased was discovered by his sister after tracing his foot marks when she did not find him at home.
According to Assistant Superintendent Benedict Matlho of Lobatse Police, the case was reported by the deceased’s sister and the police immediately rushed to the scene.
“With the little information we have, the relatives have informed us that on the previous night (Tuesday) the deceased told them that he was not feeling well. As he was staying alone, later during the night his sister went to check on him and she realised that he was not in the house,” explained Matlho.
The sister is said to have returned to her home and later went back to the brother’s house on Wednesday morning to and realised he was still not home.
She later traced his shoe marks which led her to a nearby neighbour’s farm where she was shocked to find her brother hanging from a tree.
ASP Matlho revealed that the deceased did not leave any note explaining what could have transpired for him to commit suicide.
“The deceased’s relatives are also clueless about the reasons behind the apparent suicide except that he was not in good health at the time of his death,” he said.
The police boss encouraged the public to always seek assistance from relatives and counsellors when they feel troubled.
Sponsored ads
Man, 65, hangs himself
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
Flashback with Mongala
Unapologetically African
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Undecided!
Mogodoza in a hurry
See no evil, speak no evil
Skupu’s super six
Celeb edition with Godwin Sebina
MC Tamabrown relocates to GC
My top 5 local tunes – Mercy Rebaone Thebe
Dagee sings the blues
Zodwa Wabantu lashes out at Ben 10 claiming she opened a case of fraud against him
Nicole Martinez takes Amapiano route
Bogolo’s jab?
It’s showtime for rap
‘I forgive her…but i’ll never forget!’
Mmamoribos unmasked
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Welcome relief
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
BOMU’s fresh new look
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Undecided!
See no evil, speak no evil
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
MC Tamabrown relocates to GC
Celeb edition with Godwin Sebina
Unapologetically African
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
News5 days ago
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
-
News5 days ago
Ten cows land two men in jail
-
News5 days ago
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
-
News6 days ago
Welcome relief
-
News5 days ago
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
-
News4 days ago
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
-
News3 days ago
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested