A horrific incident befell Block 8 ward residents in Molapowabojang village on Wednesday afternoon when a 65-year-old man was found hanging from a tree.

The deceased was discovered by his sister after tracing his foot marks when she did not find him at home.

According to Assistant Superintendent Benedict Matlho of Lobatse Police, the case was reported by the deceased’s sister and the police immediately rushed to the scene.

“With the little information we have, the relatives have informed us that on the previous night (Tuesday) the deceased told them that he was not feeling well. As he was staying alone, later during the night his sister went to check on him and she realised that he was not in the house,” explained Matlho.

The sister is said to have returned to her home and later went back to the brother’s house on Wednesday morning to and realised he was still not home.

She later traced his shoe marks which led her to a nearby neighbour’s farm where she was shocked to find her brother hanging from a tree.

ASP Matlho revealed that the deceased did not leave any note explaining what could have transpired for him to commit suicide.

“The deceased’s relatives are also clueless about the reasons behind the apparent suicide except that he was not in good health at the time of his death,” he said.

The police boss encouraged the public to always seek assistance from relatives and counsellors when they feel troubled.