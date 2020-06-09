Man accused of battering sugar mummy

A youthful lothario was remanded in custody on Tuesday after allegedly beating up his sugar mummy in a jealous rage last December.

The accused woman-beater, 30-year-old Mokganedi Modisaotsile, was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court facing a single count of common assault.

The unemployed man is accused of battering his lover, Joyce Mooki, 46, repeatedly hitting her with his fists before stepping on her neck.

According to sources close to the case, Modisaotsile’s anger was sparked by Mooki – who is 16 years his senior and works as a gate keeper at one of the government departments – telling him she was ‘leaving to go somewhere’.

It is said he then locked her inside his house and started ‘punching her like a boxer’. Modisaotsile reportedly pinned Mooki to the ground, stepping on her neck to keep her down.

It is also believed he brandished a knife during the incident, allegedly threatening his terrified girlfriend with it.

During his short arraignment, Modisaotsile, who hails from Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Dressed casually in a long-sleeved, checkered red shirt, black sunglasses hiding his eyes, a pantsula hat shielding him from the sun and his hands tucked defiantly into his jean pockets, the shackled suspect appeared not to have a care in the world as he calmly waited to be transported to prison.

He will appear for mention on July 2.