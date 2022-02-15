Man accused of raping girlfriend’s mom

A 36-year-old man of Sehithwa village is accused of raping his girlfriend’s mother at gunpoint.

Charged with a single count of rape, Weya Revero is alleged to have visited the unsuspecting 48 -year -old women on or about 6th January 2021 and found her sitting by the fire alone.

It is alleged that Revero asked for sexual intercourse for P50 and when the woman declined the offer he raped her and stabbed her on the chin with a knife.

Speaking during his sworn testimony in court on Tuesday, Revero denied the accusation and instead accused the older woman of falsely incriminating him because she was ashamed that she had slept with her daughter’s boyfriend.

According to Revero on that day, they were drinking alcohol and when it started raining he decided to go back to the cattle post where he was working but the woman begged him to stay.

Revero further told the court that they later had sex and the woman ordered him to live before her boyfriend returned home.

“When I tried to leave she started fighting me, I produced a knife in a bid to scare her away and it injured her. We later had sex and I gave her P50 to buy sugar for the small children she lives with only to be arrested the next day on allegations of rape” said Revera.

Giving his own testimony the investigating officer Jacob Modisaemang revealed that when he was assigned to investigate the matter the victim identified Revero as her rapist.

“When the matter was reported the complainant’s clothes were dirty, she also had a cut on her chin. She narrated her whole ordeal and we took her to the hospital for medical examination” revealed Modisaemang.

According to Modisaemang although the DNA results came out inconclusive the DNA on the knife matched with the complainant’s DNA, which confirms that she was stabbed with it.

In his testimony the Doctor who attended to the victim Dr. Oteng Ramoseki said the victim’s private parts were normal.

He however ruled that there was a possibility of rape because her clothes were dirty and she suffered a 6cm cut of her face.

The matter has been set for February 21st for filling of the final submissions by the state.