Man arraigned for girlfriend’s murder

A 28- year- old man of Kubung Ward in Maun was recently arraigned before the Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Bokamoso Mazunga is alleged to have stabbed 23- year- old Doricah Thandi Segwe of Lekgwapheng ward, Molepolole at his house in Maun where she was visiting.

According to the charge sheet that was read in court, it is alleged that on the 4th of April the police received a report from Goitsemang Poroga, the accused’s neighbour, to the effect that Mazunga was stabbing his girlfriend with a knife.

The police rushed to the scene and found Segwe lying in a pool of blood and took her to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital where she was certified dead on arrival.

Advertisement

Mazunga who had had fled the scene to go into hiding was arrested a day later in a different location in Maun.

The prosecutor, Mmoloki Boshati pleaded with the court to remand Mazunga in custody because the matter was still fresh. Boshati further revealed that the prosecution was not prepared for bail arguments as the investigating officer was still held up.

“We have not availed the investigating officer: He’s engaged with the postmortem, we will entertain the issue of bail in the next mention,” said Boshati.

Meanwhile, Maun Police Acting Station Commander, Tabengwa Magwama has expressed concern of the seemingly increasing murder incidents in the village, highlighting that although this is a second femicide registered in Maun this year, it is worrisome.

“We always advise people to seek help when they have problems. The social welfare officers are there, we as police are always available, and there are many other institutions that offer psychosocial support. Killing is not a solution,” said Magwama.

Advertisement

The matter has been set for 22nd April for status update while Mazunga remains in custody.