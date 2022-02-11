Man found dead on the roadside

Tshesebe police are investigating a case in which a man was found dead by the side of road near Themashanga cattle post on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was found by a passerby who then reported the matter to the police.

Tshesebe police Station Commander, Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse, confirmed the incident to The Voice.

“Although we are still investigating, for now I am ruling out any foul play as there were no signs that he could have been killed. We suspect he died of sickness,” revealed the police boss.

Kekgathetse further said they have not yet established where the deceased’s nationality and that he is believed to be Zimbabwean.

He further rubbished rumors that the deceased was found naked, noting that he was fully dressed.

The Station Commander also added that they are investigating the matter as a death incident and urged people to always keep in touch with family members to minimize risks of such occurrences.

He also advised people to always go to the clinic when they are not feeling well and not to take long trips alone when sick.