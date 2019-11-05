News
Man leaves ex-wife drowning in debt
* Ordered to repay debt-ridden ex P54, 500
A man who allegedly swindled his ex-wife out of P54, 500, leaving her drowning in debt, has been ordered to repay the money within six months.
Appearing before Customary Court of Appeal at Maun main kgotla on Tuesday, Moses Shima Gabana begged for leniency.
He maintained that when he met Lorraine Gaolebale she was already severely in debt. Gabana further contended that during their time together, he helped Gaolebale care for her child as well as paying off some of her debts, which he insisted should ‘count for something’.
His pleas failed to impress the court.
Indeed, court described Gabana – the owner of Tswapong Coach Tours – as ‘cunning’ and ‘untrustworthy’.
It ruled that he used Gaolebale for his selfish gains before leaving her in financial ruin when they divorced in 2018.
“It is embarrassing for a man of Shima’s stature to speak in this manner. After putting the poor woman in debt he says he cannot help her pay because she chose to divorce him. The court agrees with Lorraine’s words that it appears Shima treated his marriage as a business opportunity!” stated presiding Chief, Kgosi Christopher Masunga, who doubles as the Court’s President.
Evidence brought before court was that Gabana made his wife borrow money from the bank and take out cash loans for him to use. The apparent agreement was that he would help her pay-off the loans, but he failed to do so.
Court heard that in December 2015, Gaolebale took out a bank loan because her husband ‘needed to fix his bus’. The bank required proof of payment in the form of a pay slip, something Gabana could not provide and thus his wife secured the loan instead.
Then in September 2016, Gabana asked Gaolebale to take out a P6, 000 loan so that he could ‘buy tyres’ for his bus. She duly did, with court learning Gabana only paid interest on the loan once.
A year later, December 2017, the couple then took out a P28, 500 cash loan from Letshego micro lenders, again in Gaolebale’s name.
The couple’s original agreement was that the husband would repay the loan in P5, 000 monthly installments as he had recently won a transport tender worth P30, 000 a month.
However, Gaolebale told court that her husband refused to pay any of the loans and she ended up being sued.
She further stated that although she stays in a Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) house in Palapye, she is struggling to make ends meet. The visibly upset woman claimed she could not even afford to pay her water bill due to the debts she incurred with Gabana.
“When we met, I was driving a Toyota corolla, but we later bought a BMW which was registered in my names. One day I went for a work trip and he changed the car into his names,” said Gaolebale, who told court she played a big part in Gabana’s rise to the successful businessman he is today.
In the end the Court of Appeal ordered Gabana to pay back his former wife, upholding the verdict issued by Maun Customary Court late last year.
News
A helping hand
Nxaraga hippos surviving drought thanks to human help
The Elephant Protection Society says since they started feeding stranded hippos inNxaraga lagoon at the start of October, they have not recorded any hippo deaths.
This, despite the continuing drought and the drying up of the lagoon, located about an hour’s drive out of Maun.
The organisation’s Public Relations Officer, OaitseNawa, stated this week that the survival of the 80 remaining hippos in Nxaraga is because the animals are responding well to their feeding schedule.
“In August, the organisation observed that there were about 150 hippos at Nxaraga lagoon. Towards the end of September, the lagoon dried and many of the hippos moved to Nxaitsha lagoon. It was observed that the population of the hippos had decreased from 150 to around 80. As a result, Elephants Protection Society took an initiative to feed these hippos,’’ Nawa explained.
According to Nawa, the plan is to feed the hippos until the end of the dry spell.
The society also intends to raise awareness for conservation and protection of endangered species by teaching the community how to co-exist with wildlife and to further educate communities about sustainable development.
Nearly two months ago, the department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun drilled boreholes and refilled the hippo pools along the delta area. However, the measures excluded Nxaraga lagoon.
The department’s argument was that they were more concerned with helping the animals located in protected areas rather than those outside the parks.
Nevertheless, with the intense heat currently being experienced in the area – most days temperatures reach 43C – the water is rapidly drying up, causing animals to move from these protected areas and closer to villages in search of water and food.
In the process, a number of human/wildlife conflicts have occurred, resulting in at least two human casualties.
The department has since captured hippos and crocodiles from pools along the Thamalakane river in Maun to save both the animals and people from danger.
News
Government to charge Ian Khama
* I’ll wait and see – Khama
* BPF will join UDC to challenge elections outcome- Khama
The state has revealed in court that it is only a matter of time before they slap Former President Ian Khama with criminal charges related to looting government coffers.
State prosecutor Priscilla Israel said this when answering to a question from defence lawyer, Unoda Mack on why they have charged a Directorate of Intelligence Services( DIS) spy agent Welhemina Mphoeng Maswabi with aiding terrorism and not the former president and former Directorate of Intelligent Serivices Isaac Kgosi who are heavily implicated in the matter.
“Let’s deal with the accused now (Maswabi) we will deal and charge those you talk of later. They will answer to the state when their time comes, we are dealing with her (Maswabi) now,” Israel said in open court.
She further stressed; “Isaac Kgosi and Sir Seretse Khama are implicated in this case of stealing money from Government.” Maswabi who apperared in court on Tuesday was allegedly found with P420 billion in her offshore accounts.
Meanwhile on Friday president Ian Khama had said in an interview that he was aware that government was working around the clock to concoct criminal charges against him.
Asked if he had any fears of possible criminal charges that could be laid against him now that the election period was over, Khama said, “It is not a fear, it is a fact, even prior to elections I was reliably informed that after elections, they will come up with some trumped up charges against me.”
Khama further revealed that last week Friday a mutual friend phoned Masisi to congratulate him, and in the conversation Masisi talked about how he was going to fix him (Khama).
Asked what illegal activity he would be charged for, the former President declined to comment. “I know it is coming; Masisi knows I know so I wait and see.”
The Voice further asked Khama if he will ever send a congratulatory message to President Masisi following the BDP win and he said, “Let’s wait and see if that will happen. Ask me that question after we have heard what the courts would say.”
The former president went on to confirm that the Umbrella For Democratic Change and the Botswana Patriotic Front, which he is a patron of, would take the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to court.
“As you are aware there are court cases which are being brought to challenge the election result, because those issues are coming to court that will certainly reveal whether the elections were free and fair. We have never seen that degree of irregularities, no election will not have a few hitches, there will always been something here or there that would have been a genuine mistake, with these there is so much going on leading to these court cases,” he stated.
Asked what they meant by irregularities he said, “I could not mention because I have a list of those but I won’t want to say for now because they are going to court.”
The former president campaigned heavily before the October 23rd elections, especially in the central region where he addressed about five to six rallies per day in a bid to sway voters away from the ruling party to the opposition and to his new party, The Botswana Patriotic Front.
Commenting on his campaign, which yielded three MPS and 22 councillors in the central district, Khama said, “Well, but the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) at one point had no problem with me being their chief campaigner, oh, so now that I am with the opposition it’s a problem? It is an open republic; I am a citizen of this country.”
Quizzed further on how he would be spending his time now that election season was over, Khama said, “I was associated a lot with political campaigning, but I have still been up to my conservation, my farming, my charity work of course there are other things I was doing which Masisi took away from me, so I will continue with the charitable work and also my association with the tribe as the chief.”
Providing clarity on what he meant by ” association with Bangwato”, he said, “Having been in office and taking up another government paid job is something which has its question marks, I don’t have to be in the office performing matters of tribal administration, I don’t have to be there I can just be the figure head but we will wait and see.”
News
Flying the flag high
Boikanyo Trust Phenyo counts being conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Academy of Universal Peace last year in Tirana, Albania, as one of the achievements that give her much joy.
But, it is just one of many that she can list. The Diplomatic Mission, Peace and Prosperity has also appointed her a Peace Missionary; an honour given to those who have made an outstanding contribution to society.
As a young girl, Phenyo knew she wanted more out of life. She put in the work both in class and on the track field. “Although school was quite far, I ran the entire distance every day and was never late.”
Her efforts bore fruit and won her early successes. She would go on to amass many more awards and gain recognition for her community building projects.
After teaching mathematics and physics at Letlhakane Senior Secondary School for four years and getting involved in the modelling and pageantry business, she decided to expand her horizons and move to the United Kingdom.
Phenyo has now called the U.K. home for the past 10 years. She acknowledges that living in a foreign land comes with opportunities–but it also presents challenges. She says of her experience, “In addition to culture shock at the beginning, I had to battle subtle or hidden racism, which led me to resign from my teaching job and invest in what also drives me: social entrepreneurship”.
Influenced by her passion for pageantry, Phenyo invested in building what is now an illustrious portfolio.
In 2012 she was crowned Mrs Commonwealth International. She says the pageant’s encouragement of the participants to run charitable projects for the benefit of their home countries aligned with her vision.
Her Botswana heritage remains dear to her and she continues to use her access to various platforms to plough back to the country of her birth. “It has been humbling to see some of the projects I have undertaken come to fruition. These include raising funds for learners’ needs, raising 10,000 pounds for school amenities and acquiring a bus for learners.”
Other projects that have generated interest in Botswana include extending support to Team Botswana during the London Olympics. She is the recipient of numerous accolades: The Empowering African Women in Europe Award 2013, African Achievers Award 2013, Panache Global Recognition & Award for Excellence 2014, International Achievers Award (IAA) 2014, Top 100 Outstanding Africans Making a Difference 2015, Best Motivational Role Model 2015, Outstanding Supporting Judge 2015 and Top 100 Outstanding Africans making a difference 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award from the IAA 2016, Ladies Of All Nations International Global Ambassador (LOANI) Award 2016 & 2017.
“These awards have certainly catapulted my speaking engagements and media presence. I hope to continue engaging with many more women especially from home to not just share ideas but to aid each other in claiming our rightful place in society.”
Although Phenyo is proud of her achievements and embraces the status that comes with the recognition, she is quick to point out that it has not been a solo effort.
“We are a team and run the Botswana Community UK. This is a non profit organisation whose main mission is to promote the culture and tradition of Botswana in the UK.”
This has meant hosting numerous events including exhibitions and taking an active role in Botswana-led events. She regularly helps with the organisation of Botswana Independence Day celebrations in London, and recalls Botswana’s 50th Golden Jubilee Celebrations with pride.
“ I appeared on the BBC documentary Black and British – A Forgotten History”.
She has appeared in various publications, has had interviews with Touch Base Africa and Fabulos Magazine.
She has been a catwalk choreographer and guest judge at numerous beauty pageants including Miss Commonwealth, Miss England Rugby, Miss Portugal UK, Miss London Borough, Miss Africa GB, Miss Southern Africa UK and many more.
She was honoured to meet the royal family at the Commonwealth of Nations Reception at Buckingham Palace in 2013 and recalls being completely bowled over by meeting author Lance Greenfield.
“Living in a foreign country has not been easy, however, with hard work and focus it is possible. The opportunities are endless. As a lifestyle specialist, my business is growing. I now have a client base of almost 8000. I have enlisted for an MSc in Business Management so I can attain skills to expand.”
Phenyo has packaged her skills to assist her clientele improve their lifestyles.
In addition to being an author, she also offers massage therapy, counselling, model training and beauty pageant consulting.
With all these achievements, Phenyo certainly deserves the unexpected selection for the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts awards (BEFFTA) 2018 People’s Choice Award for her philanthropic work and leadership.
Visit her websites at www.boikanyo.com and www.princessboikanyo.org
