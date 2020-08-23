Police have arrested a man found in possession of a green substance suspected to be dagga.



The 32-year-old suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday at his rented house at Block 9 Gaborone.



During their search, the police found 114 packages of the suspected substance.



Speaking to The Voice Online Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Onious Madziba, confirmed the arrest.



He said the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon to face charges of drug possession.



“We were following a tip-off. The investigations are ongoing and we have sent the substance to the Forensic Laboratory to confirm if indeed it is dagga. When we are done with the investigations, we will register the case before court and the suspect will be arraigned. We are also investigating to establish the supplier. If the substance is weighing less than 60g he will be fined not exceeding P20 000 or 3 years in jail. If it is more than 60g he can be fined not more than P500 000 or 10 years imprisonment or both,” said Madziba.



Meanwhile the Station Commander said he is concerned by high numbers of stealing from a person cases in his policing area.



He said the incidents occur mostly in passages where there is less movement.



Madziba said most of the victims are women and the culprits grab their handbags and steal their valuables like cellphones and money.



He said they have increased police visibility and patrols at high risk areas.