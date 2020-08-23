News
Man nabbed for dagga possession
Police have arrested a man found in possession of a green substance suspected to be dagga.
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday at his rented house at Block 9 Gaborone.
During their search, the police found 114 packages of the suspected substance.
Speaking to The Voice Online Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Onious Madziba, confirmed the arrest.
He said the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon to face charges of drug possession.
“We were following a tip-off. The investigations are ongoing and we have sent the substance to the Forensic Laboratory to confirm if indeed it is dagga. When we are done with the investigations, we will register the case before court and the suspect will be arraigned. We are also investigating to establish the supplier. If the substance is weighing less than 60g he will be fined not exceeding P20 000 or 3 years in jail. If it is more than 60g he can be fined not more than P500 000 or 10 years imprisonment or both,” said Madziba.
Meanwhile the Station Commander said he is concerned by high numbers of stealing from a person cases in his policing area.
He said the incidents occur mostly in passages where there is less movement.
Madziba said most of the victims are women and the culprits grab their handbags and steal their valuables like cellphones and money.
He said they have increased police visibility and patrols at high risk areas.
Sponsored ads
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
Man nabbed for dagga possession
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
Maun and Chobe regions record 4 Covid-19 cases
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Two die in tragic car crash
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
Flashback with Mongala
Unapologetically African
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Undecided!
Mogodoza in a hurry
See no evil, speak no evil
Skupu’s super six
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
Undecided!
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Flashback with Mongala
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
See no evil, speak no evil
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Two die in tragic car crash
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
BOMU’s fresh new look
Unapologetically African
Mogodoza in a hurry
Mmamoribos unmasked
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Undecided!
-
News2 days ago
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
-
News5 days ago
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
-
Business4 days ago
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
-
News3 days ago
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
-
News4 days ago
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
-
Sports5 days ago
Flashback with Mongala
-
News4 days ago
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients