Connect with us

News

Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend

Published

57 mins ago

on

A 25-year-old Shashemooke man has been charged with a single count of unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times.

The suspect, Thuso Obonye appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court last Thursday, where his plea was reserved.

It is alleged that three days earlier, Obonye repeatedly stabbed his lover, Gobuamang Motshegetsi with a knife, causing several wounds to her body.

He is then said to have fled the scene before his mother eventually handed him into the cops on Wednesday morning.

During his arraignment, Obonye pleaded for bail, claiming he had spoken to the complainant and that she was recovering well.

“She told me she might be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. I spoke to her while I was in custody at Gerald Police Station over the phone,” he said.

Although the Investigation Officer, Fridah Jotia dismissed the suspect’s claims as lies, The Voice later established that Motshegetsi was in fact discharged from hospital the very same day (11 June).

“All prisoners are searched before detention with their properties kept in safe custody so there is no how he could get access to his phone.

“The victim is in a critical condition and we have not recorded her statement or that of the other eye-witnesses. I was only handed the docket for investigations two days back so we plead the accused be remanded in custody,” said the Investigating Officer.

Jotia duly got his wish and the accused was denied bail.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Jazz musician, Thabang Garogwe, has this morning maintained his innocence in a common nuisance charge leveled against him.

Garogwe appeared before Old Naledi Customary court this morning where the charge sheet was officially read out to him.

According to the charge sheet the 40-year-old jazz musician is said to have on the 27th March at the offices of Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) manhandled its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lesego Selotate.

Gagorwe is alleged to have tried to seek audience from the CEO who then informed the musician that he had prior arranged meetings for the day.

The state further accuses Garogwe of then locking up the CEO in one of the offices and forcibly confiscating his cellphone as he tried to call for assistance.

State Prosecutor, Totoga Bernard, told the court that they intend calling four witnesses when trial commences next week Wednesday.

Presiding over the matter is Old Naledi court President, Oageng Masole. The case continues.

The ‘Ke a gana’ hitmaker is said to have, back in March, stormed the offices of COSBOTS along with other artists decrying lack of support from the troubled organization.

Garogwe who has been hailed a hero by other musicians on social media- demanded a delayed royalty payout from COSBOTS.

Then, Garogwe in the company of others told Voice Online that it had been months since they had been seeking the audience of the CEO.

After the scuffle the artists were said to have received their payout.

@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com

Continue Reading

News

Drowned fishermen retrieved

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

The bodies of two fishermen who drowned at Letsibogo dam in Mmadinare over the weekend have been retrived.

Station Commander, Meshack Pulenyane confirmed that they retrieved the first body last night while the other was found this afternoon (Thursday).

He said the two men aged 44 and 46 originate from Zimbabwe. “One of them has a valid work permit and worked in a farm at Tonota while the other stays in Jwaneng. We managed to locate their families. The bodies are currently at Mmadinare Primary Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem.”

A combined search party of Botswana Police Service, Botswana Defence Force and Water Utilities Officers was dispatched on Saturday after eyewitnesses reported the drowning incident.

The two men had allegedly gone fishing in a wooden canoe when they met their tragic fate.

Police responded to the report but were only able to retrieve the canoe as the bodies remained out of sight.

Superintendent Pulenyane noted that fishing is currently prohibited at the dam and expressed concern that people still do it illegally.

“Though the investigations are ongoing, based on allegations it shows the victims had left their artificial lures or bait in the dam to trap the fish. Water Utilities Corporation prohibit off-season fishing for breeding control purposes. We work with WUC officers to fight illegal fishing. We always conduct patrols along the dam. The victims were probably not experienced polers and possibly lost control of the boat. I urge people in my policing area to report if they see people fishing. We educate people in kgotla meetings about illegal fishing and the possible charges,” said Pulenyane

Continue Reading

Sponsored ads

absa.co.bw
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending