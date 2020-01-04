News
Man remanded for wounding rival on New Year’s Eve
Village Chief Magistrate Goodwill Makofi this week extended a remand warrant for Licos Mathabathi who is facing one count of unlawful wounding.
Court heard that on new year’s eve at Mmopane village, the 45-year-old Mathabathi unlawfully wounded Motswadi Podiso with a slasher on his chest.
It is alleged the two were fighting over a girlfriend.
The victim was admitted at the hospital, treated for injuries and released the following day.
State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Tshepo, did not oppose Mathabathi’s bail application.
He proposed that the accused should be granted bail on condition that he bound himself with the sum of P2000 and provide two Batswana sureties who would bind themselves with the same amount.
Another proposed condition was that he should not commit any similar offence while on bail or interfere with police investigations.
Magistrate Makofi declined the Prosecution’s proposition as he said the accused person did not show any remorse even though he did not deny attacking the victim.
“There is no doubt the weapon used is very dangerous. We do not know the consequences that might come with the injury after some time. In my view characters such as this one need time to cool before they are released into the society. You are therefore not granted bail and your remand will be extended until the 17th of this month,” said Makofi
Woman kills boyfriend and hangs herself
Police in Palapye are investigating a case in which a woman is suspected to have murdered her boyfriend before committing suicide by hanging herself from the roof rafters.
The incident is said to have happened on the 27th and the dead bodies of the couple were found at their house on the 28th around 1830hrs.
It is alleged that the two had a misunderstanding before their deaths as a suicide note was discovered at the crime scene.
The man was 40 years while the woman was 38.
Speaking to The Voice, N0.2 District Officer Commanding- Senior Superintendent Paul Oketsang, said they received a call from someone saying his cousin was missing and that his phone ring unanswered.
He said the reporter said he went to the cousin’s house and saw a swarm of flies on his house windows.
He said when the police entered the house they found the man lying on the floor with a deep cut at the back of his head while the woman was hanging from the rafters.
“The man’s hands were tied with a scarf. The two were rushed to the hospital where the doctors certified them dead. The investigations are ongoing but so far we discovered a note which shows that the author was the woman. She indicated that they had a misunderstanding after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her. She also apologised to both their families for her actions and hurting them,” said Oketsang.
Officer Commanding Oketsang said cases of deaths are worrisome in his policing area.
He said from January to December this year alone in N02 District which include Maunatlala, Serule, Serowe and Palapye they registered 45 murder cases.
He said in most cases it is men who kill. Oketsang said they also have 29 threat to kill cases and 597 assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Children say I am a witch, husband says I am a b*#@h
*Pensioner drags abusive husband and children to court
A 70-year-old woman alleging threats of domestic violence from her husband and children this week dragged her family to court to seek relief.
Tables however turned as the Molepolole pensioner, Kgakgamatso Mogale’s children exposed several disturbing issues of abuse by their mother.
In a family of 10 children, the accused five children were Anah Mosenene, Kaone Mogale, Sheila Mogale, all females together with Kelly Mogale who was absent in court and their brother, Daniel Mogale.
The children brought the family skeletons tumbling out of the closet giving details of their dysfunctional relationship with their mother that left the court in utter shock.
Addressing the court in a thunderous voice, Kgakgamatso had started by stating her case of how her children were in the habit of insulting her in the presence of their father.
“My husband says I am a bitch, I sleep with foreigners with big penises and they have spoilt my vagina. He has also accused me of cheating with his nephew and the children say I am a witch, they have badly abused me for so long now,” she explained and went on to appeal to the court to caution her children from taking sides in her fights with her husband.
The court heard that the family drama began in June after Kgakgamatso’s husband, Mothibedi Mogale made a concoction that induces vomiting, a ritual known as ‘go phalatsa’ in Setswana.
Instead of just vomiting, the concoction however induced diarhoea too and his daughter, Anah took him to seek healing at a ZCC Church, which the wife was against.
Mothibedi said the wife was so annoyed by his visit to ZCC that she even tried to bar the church from holding prayers to cleanse their home of evil spirits.
“A ZCC pastor prophesied that there will be a funeral in the family and she will be the one questioned on the cause of death,” revealed Mothibedi in court as he stood supported by walking crutches.
Further explaining the bizarre problems plaguing his family the embattled husband said, “There are two ladies who influence my wife on such things; I do not want those people to interfere in my family. Also since my nephew started getting involved, things have become so messed up that we even took the issue to the main kgotla but it remains unresolved.”
The eldest daughter, Anah told the court that she fell out with her mother over the ZCC church issue. Her husband, she revealed has advised her to stay away from her parents’ home but she won’t stop visiting them because she wants her father to get well.
Meanwhile Daniel told of how his mother started abusing him while he was in primary school by pulling him out of a standard 5 class to go and look after cattle.
“There was a certain kraal in the bush where cattle were slaughtered and at night a truck would come to collect the meat. My sister named Tebogo did not like so she took me back to school, but even then it was still difficult for me to focus on my studies as I sometimes missed classes to attend to cattle post duties,” he bitterly narrated before he explained that his mother later literally tossed his clothes out of the yard and threw him out of the house.
Further detailing his mother’s abuse Daniel said his mother had used his names without his permission to apply for a ploughing field which caused the Land Board to refuse to allocate him a field arguing that he already had one.
He told the court that he only managed to own a field after lodging an appeal with the Ministry of Lands and Housing, which ordered that her mother give him the plot registered in his name.
“I grew up abused. If I were someone else I would have developed a bad attitude towards life and ended up n prison,” he sadly concluded.
Magistrate Resheng advised the children to respect their mother. “She has the powers to curse you and those powers can work against you,” said the magistrate before she ordered the children to stay away from their parents’ home and only check on their father by visiting once in a while.
The magistrate however dismissed the case because there was no proof of domestic violence.
Boko explains absence from public
•There is no BNF or BCP we are the UDC- Boko
The president of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Duma Boko stayed out of the limelight for sometime after losing his constituency in the October general election.
The charismatic leader however later made a public appearance when briefing UDC MPs at parliament in a short meeting and then hibernated again.
The leader of the blue nation has now resurfaced once again this time in court where the UDC election petition case was being heard.
Boko –who lost his constituency to Annah Motlhagodi of the Botswana Democratic Party forms part of the 16 UDC members who have taken the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to court over what they have termed as fraudulent election full of irregularities.
The cases continue before Gaborone High court and Francistown high court
Speaking on the sidelines of the court case the charismatic leader explained his absence from the public space in a brief media interaction.
“I have been around, after the election when you now are faced with an enormous fraudulent outcome you need to focus on that, I am one person who does not speak unless I have something to say. I have been meeting witnesses and lining up petition papers to ensure they are properly filed. I have been hard at work, with a petition you have limited time to work with and so I have been busy,” he said
Dispelling rumors about his whereabouts Boko explained that, “When you are a leader in times of crisis you need to remain calm, I am always chilled in hell fire. I have been down so many times that down don’t bother me no more. “
Commenting on the petitions before court he said, “We need to expose this fraud now and for the future. If we let the BDP get away with this fraud in the coming 2024 elections they will do the same. The level of theft they carry out they have now taken into the scared space of election and have stolen them.”
He continued to say, “This is not about me, we must at some point have a commitment to something bigger than all of us and that is the democratic process of this country. We are faithful to democracy and we are loyal to peace and tranquility.”
On the question of alleged division within the UDC, the UDC leader said, “The UDC is united; united around two critical conditions, loyalty to democracy and democratic principles. There is no BNF and BCP. No! There is UDC, if you remember at the conference held at Baisago by the UDC there was a consideration of a merger of the parties in some shape or form so those will remain just as talks. The UDC is resilient.”
UDC managed to garner only 15 seats out of the 54 constituencies with the heaviest blow being the loss suffered by its leader, Boko to the ruling party.