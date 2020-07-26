News
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
Police in Pandamatenga have arrested a 34-year-old man for brutally slitting the neck of his 52 year old neighbour.
The bloody incident that took place last weekend allegedly followed a dispute over the sale of a plot that the 52-year-old deceased had made allegedly without the consent of his assailant.
The suspect is currently in police custody and is set to appear again at the Kasane Magistrate Court this coming Wednesday.
Kasane police Station Commander, Nelson Mosuke, confirmed the incident but said investigations were still underway. “What I can confirm is that we are currently investigating a murder incident that happened in the early hours of July 18. We have since been able to arrest a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder and he will appear before court.”
Mosuke who could not go into the details of the murder incident said that during the scuffle the man slit the neck of the other using a bottle.
“This is the first murder incident we have recorded since the beginning of the year. Generally we have been dealing with cases of people violating Covid-19 rules. We have recorded 43 of such incidents but most people have since paid admision of guilt,” Mosuke said.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Sponsored ads
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
Ask Rakgadi donates to needy children at Etsha JSS
Dibeela denies BDP association
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
Matsha students needed more than one truck- witness
Post Natal Depression
Task-force team concerned over Covid-19 child infection
DCEC investigates P5 million auto spare parts procurement
Chess team targets online glory
Pregnant with daddy’s child
Threat-to-kill brother granted bail
BLLAHWU exco divided over Motshegwa’s contract
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
Targeting the next level
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
Khama in control?
Why did you step down Zen?
BLLAHWU exco divided over Motshegwa’s contract
Khama in control?
Threat-to-kill brother granted bail
Pregnant with daddy’s child
DCEC investigates P5 million auto spare parts procurement
Please help my daughter!
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
Task-force team concerned over Covid-19 child infection
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
Matsha students needed more than one truck- witness
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Targeting the next level
Why did you step down Zen?
Chess team targets online glory
Post Natal Depression
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
Nkuku ntlapisa kgaba
All-white boat Party
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Task-force team concerned over Covid-19 child infection
-
News2 days ago
Matsha students needed more than one truck- witness
-
News2 days ago
Post Natal Depression
-
Business2 days ago
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
-
News23 hours ago
Dibeela denies BDP association
-
News23 hours ago
Ask Rakgadi donates to needy children at Etsha JSS