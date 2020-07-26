Police in Pandamatenga have arrested a 34-year-old man for brutally slitting the neck of his 52 year old neighbour.

The bloody incident that took place last weekend allegedly followed a dispute over the sale of a plot that the 52-year-old deceased had made allegedly without the consent of his assailant.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is set to appear again at the Kasane Magistrate Court this coming Wednesday.

Kasane police Station Commander, Nelson Mosuke, confirmed the incident but said investigations were still underway. “What I can confirm is that we are currently investigating a murder incident that happened in the early hours of July 18. We have since been able to arrest a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder and he will appear before court.”

Mosuke who could not go into the details of the murder incident said that during the scuffle the man slit the neck of the other using a bottle.

“This is the first murder incident we have recorded since the beginning of the year. Generally we have been dealing with cases of people violating Covid-19 rules. We have recorded 43 of such incidents but most people have since paid admision of guilt,” Mosuke said.

@sharonmathala

sharonm@thevoicebw.com