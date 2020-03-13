Entertainment
Manqonqo to rock Pabloz
Francistowners will this weekend have a chance to see one of the most exciting artists to come out of Durban.
Mlungisi Buthelezi, going by the stage name Manqonqo will be performing live at Pabloz Executive Lounge this Saturday.
The singer, who made his name following the release of his 2018 hit Eyadini, featuring Dason and Saviour Gee will thrill patrons alongside DJs Mane(SA), Skul FLR and Spyro.
The Gqom gospel song is still a hit in both Botswana and South Africa.
The 22 year old followed up the Eyadine song which finished second in the 2018 SABC Song of the Year Contest with another single release ‘Ngibambe’ in 2019 and Isgubh Sa Airis Volume in the same year.
The talented artists also released an EP “Naoke Leonto” which was well received.
Sincve teaming up with renowned producer Mlungisi Ngubane aka DJ Airic, the Durbanite has been dishing hit after hit.
Admission for the Saturday gig is P50.
The event is powered by Zone Vodka.
Minister throws shade at MPS from the south
A cantankerous Minister recently took a swipe at BDP MPs from the South whom he chided for misbehaving in parliament despite their “questionable election win.”
When pressed to name the Mps who behaved badly, the Minister from the north pointed fingers at MP for Kanye North Thapelo Letsholo and Mephato Reatile of Jwaneng Mabutsane.
Many truths are told in jokes, so who knows maybe the minister is itching to spill the beans about his colleagues dubious win.
No VIP for Pio Paul
Some local footballers got a rude awakening at the just ended Mascom Top 8 final in Francistown.
Zebras assistant coach and Township Rollers legend Keitumetse “Pio” Paul was ordered out of the VIP area because he didn’t have the right tag.
Pio didn’t take kindly to that and hurled a few unpalatable words to one of the ladies demanding his exit.
However Pio was not the only footballer to suffer this embarrassment.
Pontsho Moloi and Michael Mogaladi also had to explain and introduce themselves and were made to wait as their identities were confirmed.
While Yours Truly acknowledges that Top 8 is the biggest and most lucrative tournament in the country, a tournament director is needed to stop these embarrassing moments.
Legends like Mogaladi and Moloi should never be asked to introduce themselves at a football event.
‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal
Culture spears with Charma Gal release much anticipated single
Considered one of the most dramatic break ups in local music history – famous traditional dance group, Culture spears are headed for a momentous reunion.
The group now inclusive of the ever-popular Charma Gal, a former lead band member has released their long awaited single –together dubbed Sebi.
The last time the group worked on anything together was back in 2015 before Charma focused more on her solo career, which has blossomed over the years.
She has gone on to earn herself a spot in the most paid and decorated artists list, dominating music charts and award ceremonies over the years.
Their single can be found in the traditional group’s newly released album called ‘Didimala Moratiwa’- which aired this week.
When commenting about their latest work and if this means Culture spears are officially back together again, the ‘skim sa dezembeng’ singer Charma Gal (Magdalene Lesolebe) said “What is really Interesting is thatit wasn’t really left culture spears that I quit like you put it. What I left was my marriage, we had relationship problems because there was a marriage involved and so the working environment was not as smooth as one would have liked.”
“I decided then to focus on my solo career, which had just started if you can recall. Business wise I never left Culture spears. I still remained and to this day I am still a business partner,” the mother of two added.
The Mosakaso singer however could not be drawn to categorically state that she was officially back with Culture spears or not?
“They had already recorded most of the songs in the album you speak of so I jumped on that particular track. But this means then going forward you will see a bit more of Culture spears that is inclusive of me. I do not want to say I will be at their every performance when the group is booked because I have a busy solo career to push but I will make it to most of the group’s bookings.”
For his part the group lead singer, Kabelo Mogwe also shared the same sentiments when speaking to Voice Entertainment.
“She never really left. We are more than happy to have her back because as you know she is not coming back because her solo career flopped or anything, she is coming back because of her love for the group.”
Culture spears first came into prominence- not only locally but internationally- back in 2005 with their debut album dubbed Korone.
Then the group traveled all over the world as a four-band member.
The group before the ‘break up’ had gone on to release hits such as Kulenyane a nickname that has stuck with Mogwe.
Their latest album has six songs and is available for purchase.
