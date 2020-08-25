Although they have a less-than impressive track record, for once it appears Maofit was not in the wrong.

Shaya was cruising in Ghetto over the weekend when I witnessed a minor accident involving an ambulance and a Maofit.

It must be said, that’s the quickest an ambulance has ever turned up to the scene of an accident!

Anyway, it seems the ambulance had run a red light and veered into the unfortunate car.

Fortunately no one was hurt in the crash and neither vehicle was seriously damaged.