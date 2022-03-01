Maphorisa 1 Exotic 0

Shaya waited in vain for drama at the airport last week amid rumours that the King of Amapiano, DJ Maphorisa was to be arrested on arrival in Botswana.

The public knew only one side of the story, from local promoter, Exotic after Maphorisa missed the Pretty Girls Love Amapiano show back in November.

However, Shaya has been digging to get to the bottom of this.

News from South Africa is that a certain Palesa, working at Maphorisa’s office, is on the verge of losing her job after she was paid by our local boys to cancel some of Maphorisa’s bookings so that he honours the missed show but failed.

On finding out, Maphorisa got pissed off and decided enough was enough.

Despite the short notice, he came, he saw and he conquered, putting in an electric performance at the United Lounge on Friday.

Ooh, and Exotic was nowhere to be found.