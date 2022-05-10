Entertainment
Maratyane heritage campout
The Tswapong Hills in Goo-Moremi are legendary.
The natural mystic associated with these imposing mounds of rocky earth have made them an attractive destination for travellers.
On 16-18 July, hundreds of pilgrims and fun lovers will congregate at the foot of the hills for the annual Maratyane Heritage Campout.
The bonfire session has become one of the most sought after local events with a number of exciting activities.
Events include a tour of the Moremi Gorge, quad biking, camp games and the Heritage Bonfire Festival.
