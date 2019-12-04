News
Marked for death
Hanging dolls, list of names and a shallow grave at Shashe River
Strolling along Shashe River on Sunday afternoon, a Borotsi resident stumbled upon a sinister sight which has left locals and the village leadership in shock.
Reluctant to state his names, the visibly shaken man found three barbie dolls hanging by their necks from a red string attached to the small trees on the river bank.
In an exclusive interview with The Voice, the softly spoken man said after this unnerving discovery he immediately went to inform Borotsi headman, Kgosi Moiteela Sebika.
“Please don’t mention my name. I don’t want my name anywhere near this; whatever it is,” he begged, his dark eyes wide with fear.
“A lot happens around this area. Almost all the local churches perform their rituals in the river. Even individuals come here to perform their spiritual things,” continued the man, who resides close to the river.
“One local pastor who also came to view the barbie dolls said if this was a spiritual trap meant to harm people on the list, it will never work. He said for it to work it must never be found.”
The concerned man revealed his attention was caught by a white piece of paper attached to the string, and a shallow, grave-like hole dug beneath the hanging children’s toys.
Written on the piece of paper were the names of Florence Moatswi, Nchadi Joseph, MmaGladys Kula, Gabathamiwe Setlhare and Ngochi Danga.
“The whole discovery brought an eerie feeling. I couldn’t get closer. That is when I went to see Kgosi Sebika,” he explained.
Perhaps also overawed by what he was being told, the tribal leader sought the counsel of his friend, a known spiritualist in the village, Koobonye Rankopong.
“It was a very strange discovery. We see strange things in this village,” admitted Kgosi Sebika, adding, “I couldn’t go alone that’s why I brought Rankopong along to be a witness.”
According to the headman, on arriving at the scene, a fearless Rankopong did not hesitate and immediately went up the ridge for a closer inspection.
The Voice traced the spiritualist to his home in Borotsi on the outskirts of Tonota. He wasted no time in relating his experience with the dangling dolls.
“My first instinct was to notify the cops because clearly something was not right here. But I also knew that there was very little the police could do because their work is evidence based,” he said.
Rankopong further said his spirit was greatly troubled by the shallow grave underneath the hanging dolls.
“Whenever you see a grave, you should worry. These are trials, but it is well.”
Asked whether he was not afraid to get too close and even touch the dolls, he calmly responded, “I’ve seen worse!”
Despite being pleased to see The Voice, both Rankopong and Kgosi Sebika declined to have their photos taken.
Although the surnames on the list are common in Borotsi and around Tonota, efforts to identify the named individuals bore no fruit. Similarly, a search on social media didn’t reveal anything.
For now, it remains a mystery.
Mugabe left US$10million, several cars, houses
Zimbabwe’s late former president, Robert Mugabe, left behind US$10 million (P110 million), 10 cars, two houses and a farm, it was revealed yesterday (Tuesday).
The assets were declared by Mugabe’s daughter, Bona Chikore, at the High Court in Harare with the family also saying the late former leader did not leave any will.
The money is in a foreign currency account with the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe.
The model of the cars was not disclosed.
Also according to the list given, Mugabe owned three houses in Harare’s upmarket suburbs of Borrowdale, Gunhill and Mt Pleasant as well as a farm.
The list also includes his rural home in Zvimba.
Bona also notified the court that Mugabe’s widow, Grace was the only surviving spouse while, herself and her siblings Robert Jnr and Chatunga were also listed as beneficiaries.
Grace’s son from her first marriage, Russel Goreraza will also benefit from the estate.
While Mugabe’s family only listed one farm, President Emmeron Mnangangwa recently revealed that the government will soon repossess some of the more than 10 farms owned by the former first family.
Woman marries a corpse
Residents of Chadibe, a small village approximately 25 kilometres west of Francistown witnessed an intriguing ceremony of undying love this past Sunday.
A woman looking forward to finalising her marriage nuptials had her dreams shattered when her husband-to-be died in a freak car accident just nine days before the wedding.
Hloniphani Jothi and Tate Uyapo Male Sibanda had planned to celebrate their wedding on November 23rd in Chadibe.
However, on November 14th at about 1400hrs, Sibanda, who was travelling alone from Sua Pan, had an accident between Mosetse and Kutamogoree after losing control of his car.
The Voice learnt that the deceased, who had also collected firewood for the wedding ceremony, was trying to avoid a goat when his car veered off the road and plunged into a ditch.
Determined to prove her undying love to her departed partner, Jothi agreed to go ahead with the marriage.
Dowry was paid by the family of the groom to complete the ceremony traditionally and the bride slipped a ring on her husband’s finger as he lay motionless in his coffin.
“It was a touching moment. A moment of true love because very few women would want to go ahead with the ceremony when the other party is no more,” said a witness who attended the funeral.
The wedding ceremony was held at the couples home on Saturday. Sibanda was buried the following day, leaving behind his heartbroken bride.
While the family is mum about what really transpired at the weekend, the unusual ceremony has set tongues wagging in the village.
“I had never in my lifetime seen bride’s and groom’s maids dressed in their best attire at a funeral.
“It depends on how you look at it. For some it was totally against the norm but for me it was an amazing story of love, of two people who refused to be separated by death,” said an observer.
Efforts to get a comment from the family were not successful. First they denied that there was a wedding ceremony on Saturday and later, the deceased’s brothers opted not to comment on the said allegations.
“We are in no position to comment on the said allegations,” was their short reply.
Although they deny it, the deceased’s funeral programme clearly shows that there were special messages from the bride’s and groom’s maids, who were part of the programme. The obituary also states that Sibanda is survived by his wife Hloniphani (nee Goth) Sibanda, seven children and two grandchildren.
White man’s court appearance causes a stir
SOUTH AFRICAN AND TWO OTHERS ACCUSED OF CAR THEFT
The unusual sight of a white man arriving at court in handcuffs and under police escort caused much staring and whispering amongst onlookers, who were all eager to learn what crime the lekgowa had allegedly committed.
South African native, Andrew William Ferera and his countryman, Itumeleng Jeteroy Mmelesi, as well as Antonio Focheiro from Mozambique, are currently languishing in jail on suspicion of car theft.
The trio received further bad news when they appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday and learnt they could be facing another charge.
“We might add another charge of a car allegedly stolen that was found at Gerald,” Prosecutor Bedu Mambo told court, much to the suspects’ dismay.
The three men are accused of stealing a white Isuzu truck estimated to be worth around P300, 000.
Acting on a tip-off, cops stopped and arrested the trio by Block 1 traffic lights along the A1 road in Francistown on Tuesday 22 October.
It is thought the accused were driving to Zimbabwe from South Africa when police intercepted them.
The men all work in South Africa. Ferara is a manager at Tshwarelo Motors, Mmelesi is self-employed while Focheiro is a mechanic at Chondos Motors.
Their attorney, Martin Maiba pleaded for his clients to be granted bail and the court is waiting on the investigating officer to state if they are a flight risk or not.
They will appear again in court on the December 12.
