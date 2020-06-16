Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama

Social media post lands cheated woman in court

Sharing her frustrations of breaking up with her baby-daddy on Facebook has landed an unsuspecting woman from Mmopane in court.

Last month, 42-year-old Ranto posted a picture of a married woman, Seitiso Leswena 53, accusing her of having an affair with her 59-year-old fiancé, Okhana Setlhoko.

However Leswena, a diamond sorter has moved swiftly to lodge a common nuisance case against Ranto, an admin assistant in a guesthouse at Kopong Satelite Police Station and a date is yet to be set for hearing.

The post, which Ranto later deleted on Youth of Botswana Facebook page read, ‘batho mpueleng le mosadi yo a tlogele go nthubela lelwapa. Le nna ke batla go nyalwa jaaka ene’ (Please talk to this lady to stop causing trouble in my relationship. I also want to get married just like her).

Speaking to The Voice in an interview, Ranto said that her accusations were informed by incriminating love messages she had found on her fiancé’s phone sent to Leswena last year.

She said when she confronted the alleged love rival, she did not deny having an affair with Setlhoko and promised to stop it. Since then her relationship with Setlhoko became sour until she moved out and rented a house in Mmopane leaving her three kids with him, Ranto explained.

SUING: Seitiso Leswena

“We have been together for 21 years and he proposed in 2018. We have three kids together. Last year he went to fit tiles at this woman’s house in Shoshong when she was preparing to celebrate her 20 years wedding anniversary and I suspect that is when they started an affair. I asked him to lend me his phone and found sexual messages to Leswena. He was telling her how much he missed having sex with her. When I moved out of his house the District Commissioner, Grace Seitshiro ordered that the kids remain with him,” said Ranto

When reached for a comment Leswena denied having an affair with Setlhoko.

She said the man was her cousin and Ranto was just insecure. She also suggested that Ranto should have at least engaged her fiancé’s parents to sort out their problems instead of resorting to airing her dirty linen in public on social media.

“I want to sue her for defaming me and she must apologise on Facebook. People have started talking about me in corridors at work and I have lost dignity. She never caught me in bed with her fiancé so she cannot accuse me and even blame me for her relationship troubles. She must pay for dragging my name in the mud,” said the fuming Leswena.