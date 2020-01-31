Connect with us

Masisi backtracking?

Published

10 hours ago

Masisi backtracking?

Shaya is a fan of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, like I am a real fan, any chance I get to see the first citizen I do.

Thus it was with great excitement that I joined other media colleagues this week for a Press Conference where Masisi briefed the nation at large on his just ended international trip.

However, Shaya was left disappointed with the President, who when fielding questions said something to the effect of not being responsible for creating jobs for Batswana.

Instead, he promised to ‘inspire’ them.

Inspire Mr Pres! Really?

Did you not have job creation in your manifesto, the one you had to re-do?

Do we look like we need inspiration Mr Pres? Really?

I on behalf of Batswana am not happy with the way you answered that one.

You are in danger of losing Shaya as a fan. Let’s talk asap!

Ben ten drops woman on top

Published

10 hours ago

January 31, 2020

Ben ten drops woman on top

Francistown based musician Ben Ten has a new Amapiano single titled ‘Woman on Top’.

Just like many emerging talents, Ben Ten is a recent convert of the new South African genre that is taking Africa by storm.

With its sexual connotations and a provocative sleeve design, the song will definitely set tongues wagging.

It’s a fair attempt at a genre that has exploded like a veld fire.

Rating: 7/10

Dj Bino's kwasa touch

Published

10 hours ago

January 31, 2020

Dj Bino’s kwasa touch

In the last five years DJ Bino has repeatedly proved that he has what it takes to be one of the best.

Not too shy to try different sounds or break rules with his unconventional approach to music production, he’s simply one DJ you can’t ignore.

His latest experiment, a fusion of Kwasa Kwasa and Amapiona, is testament to the man’s creativity.

Although I feel he goes overboard with Kwasa strings on the song, I’m convinced that should he strike the right balance DJ Bino could be on to something.

Botswana is a Kwasa Kwasa country after all!

All the top local artists like Vee, Franco and Charma Gal owe their success to the genre.

Rating: 8/10

GH Flash Friday

Published

10 hours ago

January 31, 2020

GH Flash Friday

Go Hard Clothing Pop Up store at Ntshe House is giving customers an opportunity to purchase some of their trendiest t-shirts at greatly reduced prices in an offer known as ‘Flash Friday’.

The first 100 customers at the store this Friday (31 January) will be able to purchase any t-shirt of their liking for P80 – that’s P100 discount from the usual P180.

Founded by rapper B-Block of Go Hard Entertainment, Go Hard Clothing has become one of the biggest clothing labels in the second city, especially amongst the fashion savvy youth.

The label has emerged as a trusted supplier of the latest fashionable clothing items.

