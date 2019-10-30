Politics
Masisi celebrates Annah Mokgethi’s victory
Armchair analysts and social media commentators had not given her much of a chance against the much fancied, self proclaimed ‘Gladiator’, Duma Boko.
But against the odds, Annah Mokgethi did not only sweep the Gaborone Bonnington North constituency from under the feet of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader, she also gave her boss, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, a reason to celebrate.
Mokgethi was singled out by Masisi during the Botswana Democratic Party’s post elections press conference at Tlotlo hotel on Saturday.
“I must give special thanks to a woman who worked tirelessly and under a lot of pressure and very patiently tolerated a lot of nagging on our part, that is Annah Mokgethi. I suspect she was in the organising committee for the biggest blue farewell party because she sent dear Advocate Gideon Duma Boko where he belongs,” said Masisi.
The BDP President continued, “You did it for Botswana, you did it for the BDP, you did it for the residents of Gaborone Bonnington North, I commend you.”
Masisi said that it was very important and instructive in that she also got a lot of help, although not public, from the members of the UDC themselves in dislodging Boko.
“Hopefully the UDC will find a better leader. I’m also appealing for my own sake, if you don’t have sufficient competition, you might get a little rusty, so I’m asking them to up the game so we do better,” he added.
However, when asked by The Voice Online on how she felt, the elated Mokgethi said that the victory meant a lot for her and Masisi. “You must bear in mind that both HE and I were Boko’s contenders. So my win means a lot to HE. On top of that the fall of Boko as leader of the biggest coalition party is a great victory for the entire BDP. It’s no small feat.”
Mokgethi won the elections with 6 933 votes with Boko coming second with 4495 and Alliance for Progressives with 1057.
Politics
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
News
UDC Young turks fall as BDP sweeps council seats
Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) were dealt a heavy blow when all of their vibrant and young councilors in Gaborone and surrounding areas lost elections.
Araft Khan of Borakalalo ward in Molepolole, Kagiso Thutwe of Village ward, Olebogeng Kemeso of Bontleng ward in Gaborone South, Phenyo Segokgo of Sefoke ward in Tlokweng and Galaletsang Mhapha of Kubung ward in Maun West all lost their respective wards to the Botswana Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections which have changed the geography of Botswana politics.
This unexpected election outcome has weakened the voice of opposition in councils in Gaborone and semi urban areas surrounding the capital city.
Thutlwe was the Mayor of Gaborone while Segokgo was Council chairman of South East District.
Although Mhapha was a councillor for ten years, it was his first time to contest under the opposition party ticket, which proved to be disastrous for the young politician.
The defeated group was apparently groomed as the next generation to run for parliament in 2024 elections.
According to an inside source Mhapha was to take Maun west, Thutlwe was earmarked for Gaborone Central, Segokgo for Tlokweng while Khan was set for Molepolole North.
Commenting on his loss, Khan said his arrest by the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) a week before election contributed to his loss.
My issue with DIS killed me.
BDP used it to de-campaign me.
My political rival told old people that I was removed from the ballot because I had a criminal charge hanging over my head, which was not true at all.
The IEC voters roll was a mess and the presiding officer had an ulterior motive.
At one point he even confiscated the voters roll that was being used by my polling agents, I have worked hard in my ward and had I not been harassed towards the end, I would have won.
Khan made headline news a week before the elections for allegedly stealing voters’ personal information such as phone numbers and home addresses from IEC.
Meanwhile, Botswana Democratic Party’s Chairman of Communications Sub Committee, Kagelelo Kentse said that the sweeping off of Council wards in majority of the areas was one of their campaign strategy that they didn’t reveal for fear that it may compromise their chances.
“We targeted the youth and the working class as part of our strategy. They have appreciated President Masisi’s reforms and commitments hence our historic win in Gaborone, Lobatse and Tlokweng,” added Kentse who was certain of victory as the ballot counting continued.
Politics
Lucas finally triumphs after 20 years
Veteran opposition politician, Paolo Lucas, finally saw his patience pay off when he won the parliamentary seat for Bobonong constituency in last week’s general elections.
Lucas who was contesting under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket first contested for the elections in the constituency in 1999 under Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and would continue contesting for elections that followed thereafter.
Although in 2014 he lost to Shaw Kgathi with a rather slim margin of 120, last week Lucas won Bobonong parliamentary seat by beating his close opponent, Francisco Kgoboko with a margin of 850 voters.
Lucas had gathered 8953 votes while Kgoboko saw 8103 votes go in his favour.
Independent candidate, Jan Moshokwa, came third with 762 votes whereas Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) candidate, Njobo Ofentse came fourth with 287 votes.
Speaking after his historic win, Lucas said it was only patience which paid off.
“I worked very hard for the last 20 years and I think people began to realize that I can make a difference and that made them to vote for me ahead of other candidates,” said Lucas saying it was not an easy road.
Kgoboko, a political newcomer, said even though he lost, he was happy that while it was his first time contesting elections, he was able to garner an impressive number of votes.
Kgoboko promised to offer his support to Lucas for the development of the area.
Meanwhile Moshokwa and Ofentse blamed lack of resources which they say hindered them from mounting serious campaigns.
They however accepted the results and congratulated the winner and both say they will go back to the drawing board to map a way forward.
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Society in Action
Masisi celebrates Annah Mokgethi’s victory
Council results
Elections Photos
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Council results
-
Politics6 days ago
Elections Photos
-
Politics1 week ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
-
Politics1 week ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Society in Action
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Celeb Edition
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Something cooking at AVANI
-
Business2 weeks ago
The Business of pleasing taste buds