News
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Temporarily putting their political differences aside, President Mokgweetsi Masisi visited the Monarch home of Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane on Wednesday morning to offer his condolences.
Moswaane, who was suspended from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) last Wednesday accused of bringing the party into disrepute, is mourning the death of his wife, Priscilla Moswaane.
The 46-year-old mother-of-four sadly passed away on Saturday morning after a short illness.
Struggling to contain his emotions, Moswaane was visibly touched by the President’s gesture.
“Your visit really comforts us. I’m sure even my wife is satisfied that you are here in our home,” he told Masisi, who was accompanied by the first lady, Neo Masisi, as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani.
“Losing a wife or husband is not easy at all! She started showing signs she was not feeling well in June. We tried many specialists; if the disease was to listen it could have heard,” said Moswaane, adding that low blood pressure proved one obstacle too many to his wife’s failing health.
“We fought it until she left us,” continued the maverick MP, who serenaded the President and fellow mourners with a moving rendition of ‘Ke na le Modisa’.
Moswaane was quick to thank his colleagues and fellow MPs for their messages of support, adding he has also received a condolence message from the former President, Ian Khama.
Reiterating her brother’s sentiments, Phuthulogo Moswaane said Masisi’s visit had bought great comfort to the family.
“There is nothing we can do if something like this happens but your visit consoles us a lot, we are very happy.”
For his part, Masisi expressed his deepest sorrow for his long-time colleague’s tragic loss.
The President stressed it is important to check on one another during times of personal need and not just for party-centered issues.
“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of your wife and ask God to give you strength during this tough time,” said Masisi, who urged all those planning on attending the funeral to observe Covid-19 protocol.
“Covid-19 is a painful disease. I beg that you plead with people not to come in large numbers to adhere to the procedures. Even those planning to have gathering should desist from doing so,” HE advised the Moswaane family.
