Masisi on self isolation amid Corona Virus scare

Following his much talked about trip to Namibia, President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his entourage are said to be on self isolation amid the Corona Virus (COVID-19) scourge.

Masisi and his entourage traveled to Namibia on Saturday for the inauguration of his counterpart, President Hage Geingob, amid sharp criticism in the wake of the global Covid-19 concerns.

Masisi’s Namibia trip comes against the backdrop of government’s ban on international travels by government officials last week and his detractors argue that he should lead by example by suspending any international engagements.

The Office of the President is expected to make a public statement on the matter today.

When reached for comment on the matter, Government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi refused to give a definite answer only saying he was on his way to the office and will release a statement.

Namibia has so far registered three cases of the novel virus.

Masisi joins another high profile name, Head of the DISS Peter Magosi who is on a seven-day self isolation following his trip to Nigeria.