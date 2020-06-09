Politics
Masisi’s business deals under scrutiny
We don’t regulate morality- Tshere
President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s business connections have come under public scrutiny with allegations that he has shares in at least 10 companies setting tongues wagging.
The allegedly dubious deals have ignited concern and worry from some quarters that he may have traded his political capital for the shares.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to few Members of Parliament from the opposition side to hear their views on the matter.
Dithapelo Keorapetse- MP for Selibe-Phikwe West
The President cannot be in business in a country where the state plays an important role in the economy.
It is morally wrong, it is a recipe for corruption and bad corporate governance.
The state is a regulator, it collects taxes, and it is the biggest buyer of goods and services, directly and indirectly.
The economy revolves around the state. The President can’t compete fairly, as a businessman, with Batswana or foreigners doing business because the power to govern rests in him in terms of sections 47 of the Constitution.
It is more worrying if the President gets into business with Indians or any foreigner for that matter, whether they’ve now naturalized or not.
The constitution provides that the President exercises his powers directly or indirectly through officers subordinate to him.
How would his subordinates, at competition authority or any industry’s authority, regulate his businesses without fear or favour?
Those who offered shares to the President should have been prosecuted for bribery.
They’ve offered and provided a valuable consideration to the President by being in business with him.
They know that being with him in business means public policy would be manipulated to favour their businesses.
Other businesses may be compelled to do business with a company that has the President as a shareholder.
Moreover, the president knows future government plans, gets intelligence briefs and other vital economic related information that could advantage him and his business associates and disadvantage real or potential competitors.
What the business people are doing by being with the president in a boardroom as a Director is what is called state capture whereby public policy decisions are made with clear intentions to benefit the politically connected elites in business, political leadership and bureaucracy, but not ordinary people.
This is a president who rose up the political ladder without any known commercial enterprises or wealth and we’ve warned in Parliament when he was implicated in NPF and CMB that he seems to be in a hurry to accumulate wealth.
He’s said to be in a rush to amass land and he’s reported to have started game farming. We must be worried, all of us who are patriotic.
These business dealings are simply elite corruption at a grand scale. Simple!
Wynter Mmolotsi – MP for Francistown South
I have no problems with a person keeping businesses and partnerships he acquired before assuming the ultimate position of President, but I have qualms with shares and partnerships that are acquired when a person is in the office.
In a small economy like Botswana it may not be easy to compete with the President in any business because of his influence as the president.
Personally I would focus on the presidency and leave businesses with citizens until retirement.
Dr David Tshere- MP for Mahalapye West
What the president is doing is wrong but our hands are tied because we don’t regulate morality.
The whole Botswana Democratic Party is failing when it comes to integrity and morals.
What is happening is the beginning of state capture and soon the president will be failing to change laws because of conflict of interest.
Procurement of major projects those companies that the President has shares in and some of them were registered during COVID 19. We mustn’t take such issues lightly.
Kenny Kapinga- MP for Okavango
It is clear to me, corruption.
Politics
Saleshando Slams Masisi
“I am dissapointed by president’s business deals but I am not surprised” Leader of opposition
Leader of Opposition (LOO) in parliament, Dumelang Saleshando says it is worrying for President Mokgweetsi Masisi to suddenly feature in numerous business dealings.
In an interview with The Voice on Tuesday, Saleshando who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Maun West said he is disappointed, but not surprised by Masisi’s sudden investments and business interests.
Saleshando made the comment after it emerged recently that the President has business interests in Arcee Holdings Limited where he holds 10 percent shareholding while the remaining 90 percent belongs to Ramachandran Ottapathu, Choppies Co-founder.
“The Presidential seat comes with influence, and you need to avoid using that influence for personal gain. What you need to try and do, is use that influence to change the state of economic affairs for everyone in the country for the better,” says Saleshando.
He posits that since Masisi became the president, his focus has been on wealth accumulation.
” He was never a businessman. There is no single business that you can name that he has run before he became the President. Why are big businesses now interested in Masisi’s shareholding? Is it because he has business acumen or ideas to run a business! The answer is no,” says Saleshando.
Instead, Saleshando argues that companies are interested in Masisi’s shareholding for leverage.
“When businesses apply for certain jobs or tenders, and the adjudicators see the president’s name appearing on the list of directors; it would affect how they would react to the application. It affects your appraisal; you don’t become as objective and independent because you are now talking of a head of state,” notes the opposition leader.
While some may say it is not legally wrong for a state president to get involved in private business deals, Saleshando says it is all about ethics and morality.
“The power of the office demand that the president stay away from other issues.” Saleshando points out.
Besides making inroads into the corporate sector, the president has also been showing fondness for farming by displaying his livestock on social media, and Saleshando has expressed surprise at Masisi’s sudden interest in farming, which he says has not always been Masisi’s hobby.
“That Sekoma farm he was parading recently full of cattle and farm managers, I doubt it was operational before he became Vice-president and he wasn’t a VP not too long ago. So, do you think it’s possible to establish a farm of that magnitude within that short space?” asks Saleshando who went on to explain that he knows many people who have been farmers for a very long time whose farms are not anywhere near to half of what Masisi was seen parading recently.
“If at all he acquired all that cattle and that farm during his presidency, we should all be worried,” says Saleshando, adding that the president has not been walking his corruption fight talk.
“He is not about Batswana or “Batswana ba sekei” as he purports. He is about self-interests. He is using the influence of his office to amass wealth,”Saleshando says.
Politics
Lockdown diaries
With the country cautiously easing the lockdown restrictions originally enforced on April 3, The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA talked to Members of Parliament from around the country to find out what roles they played in their areas during these trying times.
Molebatsi Shima Molebatsi – MP for Mmadinare
Initially MPs and Councillors were not included in the Covid-19 Task Forces, neither at district or village level.
Instead of taking a back seat, we consistently asked why political leadership was not included and that put pressure on government to include us.
I am currently dealing with some suspicious corrupt procurement deals in Mmadinare constituency, mostly in my constituency under Bobirwa Sub District.
There are projects that are associated with Covid 19 and with procurement done on an emergency basis. That has opened a can of worms in my constituency.
I am currently dealing with a situation where contractors from other constituencies are doing work in my constituency while we have capable local service providers in the constituency.
This week, together with Assistant Minister of Local Government, Sethabelo Modukanele, District Commissioner and Council Secretary we toured the council projects and the situation is not good at all!
In Mmadinare village, where I spent time because of lockdown, I was able to bring together businesses and form sector associations with steering committees in the following sectors: Construction industry, Agriculture specifically in Horticulture sector and Retail and General Supply.
We have also developed SMS and Whatsapp groups specific to each sector, where we conduct virtual meetings to discuss challenges, opportunities and programs available in Botswana.
This is a model I am spreading to the other 10 villages in my constituency.
I also started working on Local Economic Development Strategy for each village, starting with the main Mmadinare village.
The LED strategy is progressing well and in Mmadinare I have formed a LED Strategy team headed by a renowned Economist, Sennye Obuseng.
The LED Strategy is starting with Local Economic Assessment, which will do a study on local/village economic capability including demographic profiles, natural resources available in the village, community capabilities, institutions and the business environment.
At the end of it, each village will have a Local Development Advisory Board that will advise the village leadership and the communities in general on what resources are available to tap in at both community and individual level to develop economy of the village and businesses.
Yandani Boko – MP for Mahalapye East
I have been attending the Covid-19 briefings at Mahalapye Council Chambers every Monday from 10am until 12 noon.
Further, I have been working hand in hand with the Councillors of Mahalapye East in visiting families who did not receive food rations and assisting them in any manner we could.
I sourced funds from my friends and we supplied the people in the constituency with firewood, food and sanitary towels.
In the past few days I visited families who lost their loved ones and offered words of comfort to them.
I continue to urge our people to assist those in need and, as always I say, ‘Ba dipitse bonang ba dinao’.
Goretetse Kekgonegile – MP for Maun East
The post lockdown period has been hectic for me as a parliamentarian. The Food Relief distribution queries consumed most of my time.
I had to run around linking needy households with welfare workers and donors for food.
We still experience household’s food shortages and extend requests for donations to alleviate the sad situation.
Workers wage subsidy, unlawful retrenchments, forced leaves and none salary payments exacerbated the poor employer/employee relations in the constituency.
I had to intervene continuously on behalf of workers.
Covid-19 protocols dictate continuous washing of hands which is problematic in areas and settlements outside the WUC water map. Hence my Councillors and I had to mobilise tanks for bowsing.
We had to provide guidance on the Council/Hawkers standoff concerning Maun Old Mall trading which also calls for a long-term solution.
