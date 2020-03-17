Politics
Masisi’s vision is my vision too
Karabo Gomotsegang wins BDPYL presidency
Botswana Democratic Party’s Young League held its congress over the weekend in Rakops where Karabo Gomotsegang emerged victorious to become the Chairman.
Although prior to the congress there were reports of leadership interference, the congress was dominated by issues rape.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to the young leader who sometime in 2009 left the BDP for Botswana Movement for Democracy where he served as National Organizing Secretary from 2011 to 2015.
He later re-rejoined the BDP in 2016 as an ordinary member until he decided to try his luck for the highest position within youth structures.
Congratulations on your win how do you feel after what you went through?
Above everything, it is a humbling experience because I was up against a very strong political opponent and won by a margin of ten votes.
It was tightly contested and I am grateful for the confidence the voters have shown in me.
Many times our judgment is clouded by the inability to set aside our differences; whatever they may be.
It is imperative to always work towards achieving a goal together as a team than failing to bring results just because of differences.
Talking of differences, your congress was marred by issues of rape, tell us what really happened
Those are serious allegations that have been made regarding certain members of the party over the weekend.
It is sad to hear of such news on International Women’s Day but as a party we take them very seriously and have asked the police to do all they can to get to the bottom of it.
We will also institute our own investigations as a party once the police investigations have been concluded and the courts have decided on the matter.
Currently I am not at liberty to discuss it until further notice.
What is your advice to fellow BDP cadres?
We must stay united with one goal of growing the party, petty issues and backstabbing will not take us far.
So one of my missions will be to unite the youth and help them to be active.
We need active youth in all our structures. If we can follow our dream, we can be anything we wish to be and in fact take this country to greater heights.
What is your road map?
My roadmap does not in any way differ from that of our president; advancing together for transformation through, Therisanyo and social inclusivity but our youth must be seen and be heard.
We must advocate for the success of young people in this country. The levels of unemployment are too high but we trust the President and the BDP led government to turn this around.
We want young people to be at the forefront to benefit from government programmes and certain tenders to be reserved for youth owned companies.
As a youth leader, what do you have for young people?
I wouldn’t count my chickens before they hatch, I can only focus on what I am given now moving forward.
I will be meeting with my committee to pave a way forward. That is when you will hear a lot more from us as a team not as an individual.
Thank you.
Butale’s position under threat
Tshekedi may take over- source
Botswana Patriot Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale’s position is under threat from a faction that is plotting to unseat him.
The newly emerged faction is apparently plotting to replace Butale with former President Ian Khama’s brother and Member of Parliament for Serowe West, Tshekedi Khama.
Information gathered by this publication has indicated that a team of four men from Serowe is spearheading the deal together with a powerful woman who serves in the party’s central committee.
The group is said to be pushing the party president to call an elective congress soon so that they can vote him out.
However Butale is reportedly reluctant to do that.
“All parties know when they will hold their congresses except us because people have prioritised their agendas,” an inside source from the anti Butale faction said.
Meanwhile a leaked voice note from the party’s social media group has warned party members about the dangers of unseating Butale to replace him with Tshekedi.
“Removing Butale could take us back to the early days when it was alleged that the BPF was formed solely to advance the interest of the Khamas and Bangwato. Factions don’t work and people should not force someone to take a position that he doesn’t want just to spite Butale,” says part of the clip.
An alternative plan to removing Butale through an elective congress would entail suspending him for incompetency so that it becomes easy for BPF to later fire him, another source has revealed.
However, Butale said that he was not aware of the allegations of a brewing coup against him.
When confronted with evidence that suggested that he could be aware of the plot to oust him, Butale said, “I don’t think there is anyone who can topple me in the BPF, I am greatly loved. But if an unpopular minority by some miracle does the unthinkable I would not quit politics.”
He added that the democratic process in a young party could prove counterproductive to the party’s future growth.
“I hope those are just allegations, I am the President of BPF,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from Tshekedi failed, as he did not respond to messages sent to him. BPF is a splinter party from the Botswana Democratic party that was formed last year few months before elections.
It got a major boost from the former President Ian Khama who is its patron.
Khama campaigned for it and travelled around the country during elections campaign.
The party ended up winning three parliamentary seats in Serowe.
BDP walk out on UDC motion
BDP Chief Whip says Lucas was not yielding
Last Friday there was drama in Parliament as Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) legislators walked out of parliament in what was viewed as an effort to collapse the quorum and frustrate Member of Parliament for Bobonong, Taolo Lucas, who was tabling a motion calling on government to establish a social justice commission.
The motion read in part: “That this Honourable House requests Government to establish a Social Justice Commission to help address the acute levels of inequality in the country, equalize the opportunity structure, promote inclusiveness and advocate, protect or safeguard the interests and welfare of the marginalised sections of society.”
Led by the Vice President who is also the Leader of the House, Slumber Tsogwane, BDP members who were few in numbers defied the Speaker’s orders to sit down as they filed off and left parliament.
The Voice Staffer DANIEL CHIDA spoke to opposition MPs and the Chief Whip, Liakat Kablay on what really transpired.
Bobonong MP, Lucas:
The import of the motion was that levels of inequality in Botswana were too high; that we have just too few people wallowing in obscene opulence and just too many citizens live in debilitating poverty.
I indicated among other things that the World Bank places Botswana among the top 5 unequal nations in the World.
I also indicated that whilst the national poverty prevalence stands at 16.3%, Kweneng West poverty prevalence rate stood at 50.6%, Ngwaketse West (40.3%), Kgalagadi South (39.5%), Ghanzi (36.3%) and Ngamiland West (33.4%).
I argued that the national poverty prevalence of 16.3% conceals the extent of poverty in many regions of the country.
It was at this point that VP Tsogwane showed a lot of discomfort and he interrupted my presentation with points of order and procedure.
I continued my presentation and focused on inequalities of land ownership.
I told the House how some people are without a residential plot while a few owned huge chunks of land.
As I nailed this point, BDP members started leaving. The Speaker asked their Chief Whip Kablay to call them back but he also never returned.
Eventually the BDP collapsed the quorum so they could regroup to oppose the motion next week.
I was disappointed but not shocked. The BDP is not ready for prime time.
They are not ready for transformation. Come today, Friday, they will be pursued again. They can’t hide.
Francistown South MP, Wynter Mmolotsi:
Apparently the BDP bench had fewer numbers than the opposition in the house which meant that Lucas’s motion was going to be adopted contrary to their will.
The only option they had was to run away which they did so that the motion can be rescheduled to be discussed when BDP is in majority. It is very irresponsible of the ruling party to break quorum just for their personal interests.
Ngami MP, Carter Hikuama:
I heard they were instructed to walkout. This proves BDP MPs only serve the BDP leadership not the electorates who elected them.
It also demonstrates how they care less about nurturing our democracy. To them being in power is just about their personal lives not anything else
Maun West MP, Goretetse Kekgonegile:
It’s a big concern because that it how they kill opposition motions.
They collapse quorum deliberately and on Friday they killed discussions on Taolo’s good motion. They need to be called out.
Leader of Opposition and Maun West MP: Dumelang Saleshando
BDP did not have the numbers to defeat the motion. They were instructed to walk out so that the debate ends.
I think they will come in their numbers this coming week to debate and defeat the motion
Serowe North MP, Baratiwa Mathoothe:
During the presentation of the motion BDP MPs realized that they were the minority in parliament and lacked fire power, so they were in fear that the motion would pass, hence they decided to walk out to collapse the quorum.
Their mission is to have the motion presented in the coming week when they will be having the numbers.
The issue that was raised by the chief whip that MP Lucas was refusing with clarification is not true because he gave the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane more time to ask questions.
They asked unnecessary things to take all time allocated for his presentation.
Chief Whip, Liakat Kablay: It is true that our members left the house when Lucas was in the floor but were not collapsing the quorum. Lucas was not yielding for them when they wanted clarity during his presentation.
In parliament when another member of the house interjects, you yield and allow that person to ask a question or commend you but he was refusing.
The MPs then decided to leave as they found no need to be in parliament.
After they left, I followed them to get the answer and I gave the Deputy Speaker the response.
We have been supporting motions brought by opposition members but unfortunately Lucas was not cooperative.
Increase constituencies- Kekgonegile
There is a national outcry of none parliamentary representation of women, people with disabilities, gays and lesbians in parliament.
Outspoken Member of Parliament for Maun East, Goretetse Kekgonegile’s maiden parliamentary contribution this week has not been without controversy.
The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) member’s view to have the number of constituencies increased, left fellow legislators and the public gallery with dropped jaws and social media awash with mixed opinions.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the former trade unionist who also called for an inclusive representation that caters for marginalized groups including gays and lesbians.
You have been in parliament for more than four months now, what is your impression?
Being an MP is a tough job with huge responsibilities, long hours and massive expectations from the nation.
I am of the view that the 12th parliament is vibrant and has hit the ground running.
The working relationship is positive, especially with Ministers hence my belief that there will be a significant paradigm shift at the end of 5 years if extreme party partisan politics does not emerge during the course of our term.
You recently responded to the SONA and Budget speeches, what were your talking points?
The SONA didn’t give much indications to where the country will be in the next five years.
No timelines were set on specific issues such as constitutional review, no job targets, no education crisis fixing mechanisms, independence of parliament and others. It was more of ongoing projects progress report.
The budget speech was quite inspirational on a number of sectors and far lacking on others with continuation of BDP fixation on unnecessary excessive military spending at the expense of growing sectors which could add value to the livelihoods of a common person.
Expectation of a transformational and diversification development budget is to spend more on manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, sports and arts, not military assets.
This week you raised a point in Parliament on the need to increase constituencies, explain it further.
The fact remains the load of work of parliamentarians in the North West, Kgalagadi, Ghanzi, Southern, Kweneng and Central is overwhelming.
Given that Batswana may keep direct representation through first past the post electoral system, the delimitation exercise must add at least 15 to the current 57 to make 72 constituencies.
There is a national outcry of non-parliamentary representation of women, people with disabilities, gays and lesbians, which the constitutional and electoral reviews must address through proportional representation of at least 20%, resulting in a hybrid electoral system.
That will add 15 to the 72 and end up with 87 constituencies in the country and that is my view of addressing excessive load of work of some parliamentarians and the out cry of the marginalized groups.
What’s you view on the call to downsize the number of Ministries?
Currently Cabinet makes 40% of the total parliament and 60% of BDP parliamentarians, hence all Cabinet decisions are rubber stamped in BDP caucuses and in parliament.
The arrangement will never be beneficial to any democratic dispensation as it benefits the President in getting his decisions through the structures rather than the country.
Secondly, we are a small economy with a very small population of which our emphasis should be on strong policies and protocols rather than number of people overseeing these protocols and policies. Cabinet must be reduced to at least 18.
The UDC filed a petition against vote rigging and BCP as coalition partners was a bit quiet, why?
It was a UDC petition and handled at UDC level through UDC structures supported by all members.
We are not yet a merger hence structures are led by deployees from individual parties and depending on the project at hand, it may happen that cadres handling one UDC project are deployees from one party as they are leading those structures.
Given the public scrutiny as per your question, maybe going forward we should be cautious that deployment in structures and projects is reflective of all of us.
Is it not because you (BCP) didn’t believe there was ever any rigging?
Even those who didn’t believe that 2019 elections were rigged must have been convinced by the attitude of the IEC by strongly blocking every effort to verify their facts.
I am of the view that we started the process late as pointers show that even the 2014 elections were rigged of which we should have requested for their verification.
At party level, which position are you intending to contest for?
I intend to contest for the Publicity Secretary post though consultations are ongoing.
What is the way forward for the UDC working model?
Political coalitions remain the future of modern day politics but we can’t be coalitions forever, there comes a time when we must talk beyond coalitions otherwise this five year political circle will be our destiny into eternity.
What legacy do you intend to leave behind?
I would love to raise the representation bar high so that in my absence our representation remains good quality.
I also intend to build strong bonds among community institutions for checks and balances, and ensuring better livelihoods for our people.
