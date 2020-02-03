Sports
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
‘Maja Tlhaga’ in seventh heaven as they banish Holy Ghost to open five-point gap
Masitaoka FC continued their unrelenting push for promotion to the Premier League on Saturday, banishing Holy Ghost 2-0 to open up a five-point gap at the top of the Debswana First Division South.
Astonishingly, it was the high-flying Molepolole outfit’s seventh clean sheet in a row.
Indeed, you have to go back to October 30th for the last time ‘Maja Tlhaga’ conceded a league goal.
Over 630 minutes of football have passed since Masitaoka suffered a 2-1 defeat to Mogoditshane Fighters.
How times have changed since then.
While Masitaoka were exorcising Holy Ghost to record a seventh successive victory, Fighters were slipping up against Black Forest, registering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
Fighters entered the new year leading the league by a single point; two games into 2020 and they now trial Masitaoka by five points.
However, Nelson Olebile’s troops were made to sweat for the win against a well-organised Holy Ghost side.
With little to choose between the two teams and the game seemingly destined to finish goalless, an 80th minute set-piece proved Holy Ghost’s undoing.
For the second consecutive week, striker Emmanuel Ditodi forced his way onto the score sheet, bundling home Thabiso Keitumetse’s inviting corner and sending Masitaoka’s travelling supporters to seventh heaven.
The points were sealed right at the death when Christopher Lemme, newly signed from Division One South side Taung Young Strikers, finished from close range.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the game, a relieved Olebile was full of praise for his team’s second half performance.
“It was a tactical game. But I feel we could have finished off the game in the first half as my boys were rushing things when they reached the final third. We addressed that at half-time and we improved and ended getting that one goal we needed to unsettle Holy Ghost’s defence and it paid dividends.”
The tactician was also quick to pay respect to his opposite number in the Holy Ghost dugout, former Zebra’s coach Major David Bright.
“I always knew that it was not going to be easy to sail through Holy Ghost because of Bright’s experience. But the boys’ confidence worked in our favour and we salvaged the maximum points,” summarised Olebile, whose team are potentially just eight games away from sealing a first-ever place in the elite league.
For his part, Bright attributed the result to a lack of experience in his young squad.
“We played like a team that was not at home. We gave them too much respect at the start of the match and even though we improved as the game progressed, it was not enough.
“We have a pool of young players who really did not come to the party when we needed them most. But I still have hope that they will do well with time. Masitaoka came here with great confidence and snatched a win from us,” concluded Bright darkly.
The weekend got even better for Masitaoka, as the teams in third and fourth place both dropped points.
Union Flamengo Santos were held to a 0-0 draw with Broadhurst United while Mochudi Centre Chiefs suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Red Sparks.
The results leave them nine and ten points adrift of the league leaders respectively.
Weekend results
Mochudi Centre Chiefs 0-1 Red Sparks
Mochudi Rovers 1-1 Ncojane Youngsters
Jwaneng Fighters 1-1 Matebejana FC
Union Flamengo Santos 0-0 Broadhurst United
Holy Ghost FC 0-2 Masitaoka FC
Mogoditshane Fighters 0-1 Black Forest
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
*Suspended Makwengwe awaits verdict on his future
Gaborone United are plotting a potentially dangerous heist on the diamond sponsored Orapa United this Saturday afternoon at Itekeng Stadium.
The deadly mission on the Ostriches dump nest will be led by GU’s stand in coach Pontsho ‘Piro’ Moloi, who found himself at the helm of one of the country’s biggest clubs following the controversial suspension of Phillimon Makwengwe a fortnight ago.
Up for grabs are the three valuable points which could see the Reds moving one place up from sixth to fifth.
However, against the current log leaders, the southerners will have their work cut out for them. It will take a tactically astute coach to pinch an ‘egg’ from the jealously guarded Ostriches’ nest.
Moloi will lead his charges into a fortified Itekeng Stadium at 1530hrs, against a side that has conceded just three goals in their last 13 league matches, and have won seven of their last eight outings.
The marauding Ostriches have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 10 goals in 17 matches played, compared to GU’s 16. They kept a clean sheet – one of 11 so far this season – when the two clubs met at the National Stadium back in November in a close encounter which Orapa eventually clinched 1-0.
Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote’s troops don’t just boast of a steely wall, they’ve been lethal at the other end of the pitch too. Only Defending Champions, Township Rollers who have rattled the net 38 times beats the diamond mining town club’s goal haul of 31.
Moloi, however, was as defiant as ever in an interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday afternoon. The former Zebras star looked unfazed by the challenge in front of him.
“We’re going to Orapa to compete, not to donate points,” was Piro’s blunt response.
“Even though Orapa United are at the summit of the log, we still believe we can get the maximum points because the boys have been hard at work,” he said, adding they are optimistic of finishing the league in a respectable position.
“We need to keep the momentum and collect crucial points in matches like this one and end this season on a high note,” said Moloi.
His opposing number chose to be subtle in his responses. Mpote, whose side played to a one-all draw against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Mascom Top 8 semi-final first leg on Sunday, said he was wary of the danger posed by GU.
“They’re a good side with experienced players who can punish us,” he said.
The former Zebras mentor told Voice Sports that when the season started in August, their ambition was to win the league and everything on offer.
“We’re focused and are ready to fight for maximum points,” declared Mpote.
The tactician said they’ll be counting on the ever cheerful orange sea of supporters to help them overcome an unpredictable Gaborone outfit.
“In football, the 12th player which is the supporters is very crucial, they can win you matches,” added Mpote.
Meanwhile, suspended coach Makwengwe told Voice Sport that he does not expect to to be reinstated as the GU coach.
“I’m still on a fasting period and won’t say much about the situation I’m in. At the moment I don’t know what will happen to me, but I don’t think they’ll reinstate me as Head Coach,” said Makwengwe.
Voice Sport also reached out to the club Manager Thapelo Mothusi who confirmed that the embattled coach remains suspended until the verdict is delivered sometime this week.
Masitaoka FC dreaming big
Table-topping Molepolole outfit eye history
An unlikely story is brewing in the Debswana First Division South.
With nine games left in the season, Masitaoka FC find themselves top of the league and on the verge of history.
Searching for a first-ever promotion to the Premier League, the Molepolole-based minnows continued their fine form at the weekend with a 3-0 thrashing of Mochudi Rovers.
That result, combined with Mogoditshane Fighter’s shock 2-1 loss to Red Sparks, was enough for ‘Maja Tlhaga’ to open up a two-point gap at the summit.
In a league where goals have been notoriously hard to come by – with 18 in 13 matches Fighters are the division’s top scorers – much of Masitaoka’s success is down to their miserly defence.
Having conceded just seven goals so far this season, Nelson Olebile’s troops boast the league’s best defensive record.
This week they travel to Mmopane to face fifth-placed Holy Ghost, who are led by seasoned gaffer and former national team coach, Major David Bright.
The church-backed side appeared to be mounting a title bid of their own at the start of the season but have since faded away. Now ten points adrift of Masitaoka, unless Bright can work a miracle, they look set for another season in the second tier.
Giving his views on the state of the league, local pundit Monty Gagomokwa was full of praise for the leaders but stressed there was still much to play for.
“I still think the league is open, anything can happen but Masitaoka have been impressive without a doubt. They managed to snatch a few talented players in the market whom I believe are bound to carry the team forward.”
Gagomokwa predicts the league is set for a four-horse race, stressing that both Union Flamengo Santos and Mochudi Centre Chiefs could still push for promotion.
Currently seven points behind Masitaoka, Gagomokwa feels both Santos and Chiefs have the firepower to bridge the gap.
“Santos plays with a pool of youngsters who have energy to run at their opponents. However, experience will be needed at some point if they are to go through!”
Turning his attention to Chiefs, the pundit said the four-time BPL champions could still pull-off an automatic return to the elite league.
“I believe they can still salvage something out of this competitive First Division league season as they are now being guided by Elias Chimemba who I believe is capable of defying the odds.”
However, he highlighted the loss of influential captain Jomo Moatlhaping, who signed for Police XI this month, as a ‘terrible setback’ for Magosi.
“He was the one who led those boys. His departure is going to affect them greatly!”
Similarly, he warned that Fighters’ decision to part ways with coach Otlaadisa Mohambi could backfire.
“I have watched Mogoditshane Fighters for the past four seasons. They are a team that start the campaign well and lose form along the way. Now they have brought in a new coach Thaloba Nthaga who has an impressive record of promoting teams. However, the question remains as to whether it was a good move because Mohambi had a fantastic first round of the season.”
WEEKEND FIXTURES
(All kick-off times 1600hrs, Saturday 1 January)
Holy Ghost v Masitaoka FC
Mochudi Centre Chiefs v Red Sparks
Mochudi Rovers v Ncojane Young Stars
Jwaneng Fighters v Matebejana FC
FC Santos v Broadhurst United
Mogoditshane Fighters v Black Forest
Mass brawl overshadows Galaxy/Orapa thriller
*Semi-final finely poised after 1-1 first-leg draw
There was little love on show between mining brothers Jwaneng Galaxy and Orapa United during their Mascom Top8 semi-final first-leg on Sunday, with players involved in a mass on-field brawl midway through the second half.
The unseemly scuffle overshadowed what was a high-quality affair and ultimately ended finely poised at 1-1.
Although it was not clear what sparked the scrap – with neither manager wanting to talk about it after the game – it appears Galaxy players took exception to ‘an item’ left in the Orapa goal.
To add to the confusion, the referee appeared to show Galaxy striker Tebogo Sembowa a red card for his part in the melee only to seemingly change his mind and reverse his decision.
As for the action, Jwaneng broke the deadlock in the 19th minute thanks to a thunderous strike from Lesenya Malepela. The shot took a deflection on the way, wrong footing Lesenya Malepela in the Orapa goal and sending the home supporters wild.
However, the lead lasted just five minutes with the Ostriches forcing an equalizer through Lawrence Ndunga.
That brought an early end to the scoring, with both teams creating, but unable to convert, numerous chances in a frenetic second-half.
It mans that the defending champions will have to get a result in Orapa if they are to become the first side to retain the Mascom Top8 title in the tournament’s nine-year history.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the game, Galaxy gaffer Miguel Da Costa admitted there was little to choose between the two sides.
“The two teams have quality and they play good football hence you could not know who was going to win. We made a few mistakes and we were little bit better than Orapa United, we were just unlucky to come up with a draw,” was the Portuguese tactician’s assessment of the match.
For his part, Orapa United coach Mogomotsi Mpote said he was extremely happy to leave Jwaneng with a 1-1 draw.
“It was difficult to play Galaxy because they are a good side but our plan went very well. We wanted a goal to take home and it happened. Now we are going to attack Galaxy at home and see what happens,” revealed Mpote confidently.
The return leg is set for Saturday 8 February.
