Matsheka delivers his first Budget speech
All eyes will be on Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Thapelo Matsheka when he delivers his maiden budget speech for 2020/2021 financial year this afternoon.
Already, as per the 2020/2021 Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) presented to stakeholders last October, a P6.9 billion deficit or -3.1 percent of the GDP is forecasts for the coming financial year.
Revenues are forecast at P59.1 billion against an expenditure of P66 billion.
Speaking at a media workshop recently, Chief Economist at First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), Moatlhodi Sebabole said the significance of today’s budget speech is that it comes at the mid-point of the National Development Plan 11 (NDP 11).
“So, this budget is significant in that it is combined with the review of the Plan because we are in the middle of it. NDP 11 originally had six priorities and it had to be more focused, which is why government has moved from six to four,” said Sebabole.
Sebabole expects Matsheka to focus on these three priorities being; promoting export led growth; efficiency in government spending and financing; building human capital; and providing infrastructure.
The economy is currently grappling with dwindling revenue growth rates according to Sebabole while expenditure growth rates up ballooning.
He said this is due to closure of key mines that contributes significantly to the economy as well as poor performance of diamonds on the market.
“Expenditure, maintenance and mega projects that we are still working on, salaries and all other expenditures are going up,” said the FNBB Chief Economist.
BITC to holds open market in Francistown
In their spirited mission to drive and attract investment in the north, Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) opened a new office in Francistown last year.
The new office at Tati River Mall was officially opened over the weekend by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Peggy Serame.
In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday, BITC Director-Business Gaorekwe Gaorekwe said, alongside the official opening ceremony they’ll also host an open market day for all parastatals under the Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry, and a few Francistown based companies to showcase their services to the public.
He said some of the notable companies include Nortex, B&M Garments and ChemTech.
Gaorekwe said as much as there was fear after the closure of Tati Mine that most businesses will collapse, there’s evidence on the ground that Francistown is still a viable business destination with countless business opportunities.
“Most of the companies in Francistown are actually looking at expanding. The good thing about setting up your business in this city is that you have an opportunity to tap into the Zambian, Zimbabwean and even the Democratic Republic of Congo markets,” he said.
The Director further told The Voice that they found it necessary to invite parastatals from their Ministry to help clear confusion about what exactly the different and many departments do.
“We’ve also invited Pride Mark companies, for the rest of the public to appreciate what exactly is #PushaBw,” added Gaorekwe.
He said the initiative has excited a lot of private companies who have been inquiring about how they can be a part of the open market.
“We’re happy with the response we’ve received thus far, because the whole reason of opening an office here was to serve our clients in the north. They no longer have to travel to Gaborone to be assisted,” he said, further adding that open markets is not a new concept to BITC.
“We used to hold roadshows, because it’s part of our mandate to sensitive Botswana about what our office does,” explained Gaorekwe.
The new office in the second city is expected to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship and help implement an investor after care programme for existing investors in the northern region.
At a standstill
Botswana unmoved on Global Corruption Index
In his first speech on assuming the presidency almost two years ago, President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared his intention to fight corruption in the country.
Although there have been efforts, including the introduction of Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Bill, which has since been signed into law, the country has shown little progress in the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI).
The annual study is conducted by Transparency International, a world renowned non-government organisation committed to stamping out corruption across the globe.
The CPI scores 180 countries across the world, rating them from a score of zero to 100, with 100 being ‘very clean’ and zero declared ‘highly corrupt’.
It rates the countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people.
For the third year in a row, Botswana scored 61. The score was enough to rank the country as the 34th least corrupt out of the 180 rated.
According to the report published this week, the CPI 2019 indicates that a number of countries are showing little to no improvement in tackling corruption.
In its analysis, Transparency International advises that reducing big money in politics and promoting inclusive political decision-making are essential to curbing corruption.
Addressing the media this week, Masisi admitted he was unimpressed with Botswana’s score.
The President revealed that during the World Economic Forum (WEF) held last week in Davos, Switzerland, he suggested holding the conference on corruption in Botswana.
“Part of the fight against corruption is to talk about it, it is to give validity that it exists in many forms,” declared Masisi, who in the past has named fighting corruption as his number one priority.
According to the Transparency International report, more than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on the 2019 CPI, with an average score of just 43.
Just like in previous years, the data shows that despite some progress, a number of countries are still failing to tackle public sector corruption effectively.
The research highlights the relationship between politics, money and corruption, warning that unregulated flows of big money in politics make public policy vulnerable to undue influence.
Despite Masisi’s displeasure, Botswana is actually ranked the second least corrupt country in Africa, with only Seychelles, rated at 66, scoring higher.
Whilst the island nation was perceived as the cleanest country on the continent, for the seventh year running Somalia was declared the most corrupt with a score of just nine.
In order to effectively fight corruption in the public sector, Transparency International has made a few recommendations. These include: managing conflicts of interest, controlling political financing, strengthening electoral integrity and empowering citizens.
Lucara team up with Louis Vuitton
Sewelo diamond to get French kiss
Lucara Botswana has announced a high profile partnership with French-based fashion giants Louis Vuitton and Belgian-based diamond manufacturers HB Company.
The partnership is designed to market the company’s Sewelo diamond, which was famously unearthed last April at Lucara’s Karowe Mine.
At 1, 758 carrots, Sewelo (rare find) is the second biggest diamond ever discovered and the largest to come out of Botswana.
Lucara Diamond Corp is a Canadian diamond mining company with producing mine and exploration licences in Botswana.
Luis Vuitton, often shortened to LV, is a world-renowned French fashion house and luxury retail company.
The brand is regarded as one of the world’s leading fashion houses and is associated with quality.
It specialises in high range clothes, handbags, glasses and perfume amongst other commodities.
HB Company is a leading, cutting-edge diamond manufacturer which hails from Antwerp in Belgium.
Addressing members of the press on Tuesday, Lucara Botswana Managing Director, Naseem Lahri declared the partnership would put Botswana diamonds on the map amongst the biggest diamond conglomerates in the world.
“If you look at the standards of the companies that we have merged with to propel this project, I guess we are all aware of what economic influence they have in the mining sector,” she said.
Lahri further explained the initiative would benefit the local community, noting, “Whenever the Sewelo stone is mentioned, Botswana and Lucara Botswana will be mentioned as well.
“Furthermore, when we sell the polished diamond, we will get five percent of the gross profits coming back to Botswana to assist on some of our initiatives we have in Letlhakane including the construction of Sports Complex/ Stadium which will be wholly sponsored by us.”
According Lahri, the ground ceremony for the construction of a Sports Complex will be held this Friday (31 January).
It is poised to be officiated by The Minister of Youth Sports and Culture, Honourable Tumiso Rakgare
