News
Maun and Chobe regions record 4 Covid-19 cases
Maun and Chobe regions have recorded four new cases of COVID-19, Ngami District Health Management Team (DHMT)’s Director, Malebogo Kebabonye has confirmed.
Speaking in a press briefing on Friday in Maun, Kebabonye stated that one case was recorded in Maun and three are transfer-ins from Chobe DHMT.
All the four cases are currently in isolation at Matshwane isolation centre in Maun.
“We had to admit them because at the time they tested positive, Chobe had no full functioning isolation centre,” Kebabonye explained.
They were admitted at Matshwane clinic on Tuesday this week.
The Maun case is that of an ambulance driver who has been transporting patients to and from Gaborone and tested positive on August 13th.
According to Kebabonye, the nurse he travelled with has since tested negative for the deadly virus and of the 25 people he had close contact with, nine have since tested negative and laboratory results of the rest are yet to be confirmed.
The new case adds to one which was confirmed in June this year in Maun.
A case of a woman who was sent to prison for goat theft and tested positive upon arrival at a quarantine centre in Francistown.
However Kebabonye explains that the woman has since recovered and tested negative when she was tested the second time.
The three cases from Chobe according to DHMT involves Botswana residents who were returning from other countries.
“These are the three residents who were returning, two of them are residents of Zambian origin and were returning from Zambia. They have been quarantined since their arrival in Botswana and they tested positive on day ten and we received them on Tuesday to continue their care,” Kebabonye said in reference to DHMT having received the two at Matshwane isolation clinic in Maun this week.
Another one is a Motswana who was returning from Russia where he has been for over a year.
Upon arrival he was equally quarantined and similarly tested positive on day ten.
All the four are on isolation at Matshwane clinic in Maun and Kebabonye says they are all in stable condition.
Meanwhile DHMT has received a corpse of a 23-year-old man of Semboyo village in the Ngamiland District who died in South Africa on August 9th.
He was laid to rest on the 15th.
Kebabonye explained that at the time of demise he had tested positive for COVID-19 albeit he was referred to that country for a different ailment.
