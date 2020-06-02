News
Maun learners get free masks
Different organizations and individuals in Maun last week came together and donated face masks to help learners shield themselves and reduce their chances of contracting the killer Corona virus.
Last Thursday Maun Administration Authority (MAA), received a combined total of four thousand and eight hundred masks from Project Sanitise Maun and a local business man and politician, Kostantinos Markus.
Project Sanitize Maun (PSM) donated 2200 masks for standard seven learners in the MAA area which is a fraction of the 22 000 masks which they have pledged to donate to learners through the district council.
According to the Project’s chairperson, Tebogo Boalotswe, the remaining masks are to be handed over to the council before the rest of the classes open, “We brought the masks for standard seven because they will be the first batch to open. The rest of the masks are still being made by local tailors.”
Boalotswe added that when they pledged to donate the masks to the council early this month, the council stated that it needed at least 21 200 masks for their primary school learners and, “we made the extra 800 so that they can be given to needy students in secondary schools.”
Meanwhile the family of Former Man East Member of Parliament, Markus, donated 2 600 masks and noted that they will be given to students in Maun East constituency.
News
Class of ’99 reaches out to Lotsane Senior
As schools across the country raced against time to comply with requirements ahead of today’s re-opening, Lotsane Senior School in Palapye this week declared its readiness to welcome back students and resume learning.
Thanks to the timely help of the school’s 1999 alumni, the school has complied with all the requirements set out by the Covid-19 Task Force and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The Executive Committee of Lotsane SS led by its Chairperson, Samuel Letsholo, on Friday officially handed over seven boards carrying Covid-19 messages to the school management.
The boards have been erected at strategic areas across the school compound.
This was the second donation to the school mad by the 1999 alumni.
In their first project in 2019, they donated 90 desks worth P24 000. “Our second project was supposed to be the school library. We were in the process of procuring books for the library, but due to the Covid-19 emergency we decided to respond to the school’s immediate need,” said Letsholo.
The team also donated 99 face masks to be given to the less fortunate students. “We settled for 99 masks, because it’s a number we associate with. It is no surprise that the entire exercise cost us P9. 999,” said Letsholo, adding that they’ve not abandoned their initial plan of filling up the school library with books.
In her remarks, the Deputy School head- Boago Senosi, applauded the ’99 group for their efforts.
Senosi said their gesture shows that they really have the school at heart. “The community is also beginning to notice what you’re doing, and like the saying goes ‘when you give you also prosper’,” she said.
Meanwhile the School’s Covid-19 Coordinator, Nliwa Mongwa, told The Voice that the school is now compliant with all the regulations and ready to welcome students. “We’ve done a lot of maintenance work in the ablution areas for both boys and girls. We’ve also installed water stations and refurbished the kitchen. We’ve covered a lot of ground,” revealed Mongwa.
He said with 600 students in the boarding facilities, they had to find ways to ensure that social distancing is observed at all times.
Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) offered to take in the boys, while the girls will use the entire boarding facilities at the school.
“We’ve engaged the Ministry of Basic Education to help transport the boys daily. This also means the Boarding Master has also relocated to BIUST,” he said.
Mongwa further told The Voice that complying with the requirements proved a costly exercise. “We’d have done more if we were not constrained by funds, but we’ve managed to procure everything we thought we might need,” he said.
News
UK-Botswana Covid-19 Response Committee assists disadvantaged families in Botswana
The UK-Botswana Covid-19 Response Committee in collaboration with Botswana Community in the UK have taken heed to the President of Botswana’s appeal for assistance with the Covid-19 pandemic, and will donate food parcels in Botswana on June 5, 2020.
The Committee and partnering charity are made up of Batswana living in the United Kingdom and have joined hands to raise funds to buy food parcels for people living with disabilities in Bokaa and Dikgonnye villages.
The project is endorsed by the Botswana High Commissioner in the UK, H. E Rev Dr. John Seakgosing.
The handover ceremonies will be attended by the Village Leadership which includes the Kgosi, Councillor, Social Worker and VDC Chair amongst others.
The events are scheduled for 0900 hours on June 5, 2020 at the Bokaa Kgotla, and 1400 hours at Dikgonnye Kgotla on the same day.
Food parcels for at least 66 families that will be delivered to the two Kgatleng villages include; 12.5 kg maize meal, 10 kg rice, 5 kg sugar, 2 litre cooking oil, 700 ml tomato sauce, 750 g mayonnaise, 2kg washing powder and 410 g baked beans. “We found it fit to help Batswana back at home because we know that the government cannot win this mammoth task alone. I am proud to see that this project has once again united Batswana across the UK, and I trust that we will continue to assist Batswana where we can,’ explained Lawrence Mathala, the UK-Botswana Covid-19 Response Committee Chairman.
Dr Boikanyo Phenyo, the Botswana Community in the UK Chairperson also added on saying, ‘We are grateful for the Botswana High Commissioner’s endorsement and involvement in our project because it has given our project credibility and motivated more Batswana to participate in this initiative. Thank you to Batswana that have responded to our appeal and participated in this project, let’s keep the spirit of unity in the UK and continue to help our country grow and prosper. Gaabo Motho go thebepatshwa.’
