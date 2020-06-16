News
Maun old underground mortuary marked for tourism site
Nhabe plans to turn morgue into a protected monument takes off
Nhabe museum has initiated the process to turn the old underground mortuary and medical stores site at Letsholathebe General Hospital in Maun into a protected tourism attraction site.
For many years, the underground mortuary and medical stores sit, which dates as far back as 1937, lay idle until they became notorious for harboring criminals and satanic cults meetings.
Nhabe museum board chairperson, Tshematshe Monwela has said that the board is in talks with a local lodge to make the underground site not only a protected monument but also profitable for the Ngamiland community.
“That is one of our sites, but we are in talks with a private company, which is very much interested in utilising the site,” explained Monelwa before adding that, “We could have probably concluded the talks had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak and ultimate lockdown, but as for now I cannot detail how exactly the transaction will work. But essentially they want it to feature on their trail,” Monwela explained.
The board Chair further explained that the museum was already working on a site trail along the Thamalakane River, which will have the underground mortuary two sites located on the banks of Thamalakane River and the Motsaudi Stop among other attractions.
Explaining how the underground mortuary came about Monwela said that, “As you are aware in any hospital there are bound to be dead bodies, so the hospital had to find a way of keeping the bodies fresh before families could collect them for burial. So they carved two ‘caves’ underground, one to be used as a mortuary and the other to store drugs that needed to be kept at a cooler temperature.”
However around 1944 when Ngamiland was hit by leprosy and the hospital recorded high numbers of deaths, the then Seventh Day Adventist church hospital sought help from the British protectorate and ultimately handed over the running and management of the hospital to the government of the day.
“That is how the hospital was given to the government, which had more resources and a mortuary with proper structures was built years later, leading to the abandonment of the underground hole,” said Monwela.
Looting halted
It’s been quite an eventful week, especially for those of us who follow current affairs and love it when corruption and looting is exposed.
So much noise has been made on private and social media over the last couple of days over a tender fraudulently awarded to a company linked to one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Collins Mnangagwa.
The tender was to supply medicines and surgical sundries needed in the fight against Covid-19, such as masks, gloves and coveralls.
What initially raised eyebrows was that the company, Drax Consult Sagl, was not listed as a government supplier and the fact that the tender had not been properly flighted meaning no other company was able to bid.
The worst part was when it came to light that the company had greatly inflated the prices of materials to be supplied such that the government was going to pay double for the supplies. And to make matters worse, the money was quickly paid – as it turned out, for obvious reasons!
Had the media not made noise about this scandal, the company would have pocketed an extra US$500, 000 (about P5 million) through this falsified tender and inflated prices and one wonders how much Collins would have gotten as his cut.
By the way, this company had charged US$28 (P280) for a mask which normally costs US$5 (P50)!
Unfortunately for them, the noise was too much for the government and I am sure an embarrassed President was left with no choice but to approve, or even order, the cancellation of the tender.
I am sure it was also because the first family is now regularly linked to corruption and looting of the country’s resources hence they had to be seen doing something to save their faces.
Hopefully, President Mnangagwa’s family members will now think twice before trying to extort the state – the media is watching!
In other news, an update about Phumuza Gumede, the unemployed widower from our farming area who came to our place pushing his 10-month-old baby boy Luvuno in a wheelbarrow.
As mentioned last week, following my Twitter post the man and his baby drew attention of hundreds of people within and outside the country.
Touched by the plight of this man, scores of people donated cash and kind to makes their lives better.
The icing on the cake is, however, the fact that a UK-based organisation will build a decent home for Gumede while baby Luvuno’s future is now almost secure as a donor has offered to pay for his education as soon he starts going to school.
My heart is really full of joy and I am grateful to all those who came out in numbers to show their love to this underprivileged family.
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council
North West District Council (NWDC) was recently at pains to explain the canceled face masks tender, which was allegedly awarded to a foreign-owned tailor in Maun through the controversial direct procurement method introduced when the country went into lockdown in April this year.
Deputy Council Secretary at Maun Administration Authority (MAA) said the council did not float the tender but rather, “Requested for a direct procurement method for masks quotation to begin the process of buying masks for employees and Ipelegeng beneficiaries.”
“Three quotations were collected from those considered for direct procurement. One of the companies had 60 percent of its shares owned by Motswana and 40 percent owned by a Zimbabwean while the other two companies are wholly owned by Batswana, making a total of three companies that were to be considered,” Seemule explained.
According to the council the masks were to be procured for council employees including Ipelegeng workers, council staff who are returning to office following lockdown and other support staff.
However the request for quotations was halted by a complaint from the tailors of citizen owned companies.
About two weeks ago a group of tailors met NWDC’s secretary to lodge an official complaint over the alleged tender.
The women claimed that council instructed them to close shop while their competitors were secretly awarded the mask production and supply job.
Following the meeting, the women took their grievances to their area member of parliament, Dumelang Saleshando who then made an enquiry with council leadership regarding the said tender.
“Saleshando’s role was that of an enquirer. He wanted to verify if indeed masks were bought from a foreigner as alleged by a group of tailors who had asked for his intervention,” said Seemule.
Commenting on the matter Saleshando explained that a group of tailors in Maun did complain to him about what appeared to be an illicit award of tender and what he did was to approach the council and enquire about it.
Upon further investigations it was then revealed that the would be benefactor of this procurement was not a company wholly owned by Botswana citizen and that company the procumbent process was stopped.
Direct procurement was introduced at the beginning of the six months long State of Public Emergency to expedite the process of providing essential services, but many, especially politicians in the opposition parties maintained that it provided the ruling party and corrupt government officials with an opportunity to loot the public coffers.
