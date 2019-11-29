Uncategorized
Maun plane crash was a mock exercise- Police
Officer Commanding for Maun policing area, Peter Gochela, has allayed fears over a plane crash that caused panic at Maun International Airport yesterday saying it was a staged simulation exercise.
Scores of curious and terrified members of the public responded to a loud crash that was followed by blaring sirens and flashing lights, but were barred by security personnel from accessing the Maun International Airport.
“I saw some smoke earlier and I thought they were just burning tyres. I later realised that the situation was more serious when I saw people rushing to the scene and I decided to follow them,” said a Maun resident, Goleba Mambo, who also mistook the exercise for a serious accident.
Scenes of blood- which turned out to be fake, and dead occupants- that turned out to be dummies, formed part of the staged mock exercise comprising of aviation personnel, firefighters, emergency services, paramedics and the police, all coordinating and practicing how to respond to an incident at the airport.
The simulation exercise that temporarily brought business to a standstill is said to have been created and organised by Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) to check public response and alertness.
“It was an exercise and it had to look real. That is why all stakeholders had to take part,” Gochela explained.
Police question students over Nata Snr School inferno
Nata Police are in the process of questioning 67 boys who were accommodated in the second floor of Nata Senior School dormitory which partially burnt down on Sunday afternoon.
The hostel which housed 286 boys burnt down during lunch hour when most of the learners were away.
In an interview with The Voice, Nata Police Station Commander Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile said it is still too early to know what could have started the fire.
“We have to interview all the 67 boys to find out who remained behind during the day, if indeed anybody remained behind. We have to know exactly what those who remained behind were doing, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said and added: “It’s a long process and will take time,” Pitseetsile said.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Basic Education (MOBE) has stated that all the 286 boys from the school are safe and have found alternative accommodation within the school premises.
In a statement released yesterday (Monday) MOBE revealed that 67 boys who were accommodated in the second floor where the fire started lost most of their belongings.
“We are working with Social and Community Development Office to provide clothing and other basic amenities to the boys so that teaching and learning is less affected,” reads part of the statement from MOBE.
Cry baby
Something is not right with the former Zebras National Team Coach, Peter Butler.
The guy is so obsessed with the national team that he takes a jab at it every time the team loses.
After the Monday game against Algeria, he took to twitter again to bash Zebras, much to Shaya’s chagrin.
If Butler still wants to coach the national team, he must wait for the right time and apply like everybody else instead of throwing childish antics.
Get a life coach!
A Friday of laughter
Major Moves Comedy is back this Friday with yet another mouthwatering line-up at Masa Square.
The First Friday Comedy night will feature some of the best talent in the country including the notorious Bonginkosi “Dr Shakes” Dlamini from eSwatini.
The comedy show will be hosted by resident presenter, Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende with performances from Lebo English, Maatla Ephraim Basha Ndiye ‘Triccs’ Tampa and Lentle ‘Induna’ Makhwaje.
The event will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront as new comedians will be introduced and given a chance to share the Masa stage with well-established acts.
Tickets are P200 (Double) and P150 (Single).
