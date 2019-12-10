News
Maun water woes to end….. In 2022!
Government admits it expects the water woes in Maun and surrounding areas to continue until 2022.
The tourist town is currently battling with a crippling shortage of six million litres a day.
Speaking in parliament this week, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila revealed the water project would take 30 months to complete.
“I am aware that this project has delayed. However, the hope and confidence I have is that finally we have reached a breakthrough – the breakthrough was actually getting the contractor on site. We have been struggling for many years in order for the contractor to actually arrive on site,” stated Mzwinila.
The daily water demand for the Maun community and nearby villages of Matlapana, Matsaudi and Boro is just under 15 million litres per day.
However, Mzwinila admitted the current water supply does not come close to meeting that demand.
“Currently, supply to Maun stands at 8 387 000 litres per day against a demand of 14 715 000 litres per day resulting in a deficit of 6 328 000 litres per day,” he announced.
In the short term, Mzwinila’s Ministry has attempted to mitigate the problem by rehabilitating boreholes. To date, he says 10 of the 11 targeted boreholes have been cleaned, although only two are pumping water for public consumption.
“The two boreholes have been installed and connected to the supply scheme. The remaining eight cleaned boreholes are awaiting pump testing, and after pump testing we will do the water quality tests. Test pumping of the remaining boreholes commenced on 21 November and is expected to be completed on the 15 December,” he said.
Meanwhile, Maun residents continue to struggle through the dry days with the clean portable water being rationed while schools, prisons and hospitals depend on bowsers.
“This is done through four water bowsers, whose total capacity is 42 cubic meters supplying water twice daily, thereby providing a total of 84 cubic meters on daily basis,” explained Mzwinila, adding his ministry is in the process of buying 30 new bowsers, with delivery expected by June 2020, of which six will be allocated to Maun as a medium-term mitigation.
“Additionally, Water Utilities Corporation is in the process of electrifying three boreholes at Kunyere WellField to improve operational efficiency. The expected time to complete electrifying of the boreholes is end of March 2020.”
News
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Letlhakane Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman in the early hours of Monday morning (25 November).
The lady was on her way to Mokubilo Clinic – walking from the lands – when she reportedly met her armed attacker.
Taking over the narrative, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “She reported that the suspect threatened to stab her with a sharpened iron rod.
“The suspect was arrested on the same day and will appear before court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave,” said Maphephu, adding he could not release the accused’s name until he appears in court.
The worried police boss revealed this was the 89th rape case registered in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.
Maphephu added that most incidents involved women returning home in the evening after drinking or walking alone in the bush.
“I urge people to always walk in groups when they come from the bars or ask for company from trusted people when using bushy roads,” advised the top cop.
News
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
A Bobonong man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly trying to sell villagers a suspicious substance believed to be cocaine.
Confirming the 24-year-old’s arrest, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu said, “The Mahumahibidu ward man was caught by members of the community when he was trying to sell to them.
“He was arrested around 1530 hours and found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine. The substance was contained in a small plastic sachet.”
In another drugs bust in Letlhakane, on Sunday cops swooped on a Francistown couple suspected to be dealing in the mining town.
“The man aged 30 and his girlfriend 36 both from Francistown, Minestone were arrested at their rented house in Letlhakane. We suspect they were supplying to different people,” revealed Maphephu, adding this was the 38th drug-related arrest in his jurisdiction this year.
He warned those who sell drugs to refrain from such illegal behaviour as they are destroying lives.
“Drugs lead to one losing their mind and they even commit crimes like rape and murder under the influence of drugs,” noted the Station Commander.
The three suspects have since been released. The trio will appear in court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave and the suspected drugs taken to the lab for forensic tests.
News
Thokolosi debt haunts woman
Creature demands P1500 payment
Kelebogile Watlhaga is one tormented woman. The source of her trouble is witchcraft, muti and a thokolosi that has apparently haunting her for a debt owed.
When the troubled woman walked into The Voice offices last week Thursday, she was carrying a small bottle containing blood and a rolled P10 note, which she presented as evidence of witchcraft activity targeted at her.
She said, “I found this hidden inside my boyfriend’s closet. He has failed to explain to me what the muti is for. But this blood mixed with muti cannot mean anything good!”
The 39- year- old mother of two maintains she has been living with her fiancée at Boseja ward in Maun for many years, but of late, strange things have been happening in their house.
“There is muti everywhere. I can taste it in the food, in the bathtub, in my tea; almost everything in the house is contaminated. When I ask my fiancé he says somebody envious of our relationship could be sending the muti, but the big question is how can muti from afar end up in my plate when everybody else’s food is clean?” She asked.
Cecilia who maintains she is in desperate need of spiritual intervention added that, “Last week a Thokolosi was removed from our house! We do not know its sender, but according to the pastor it is demanding a P1500 debt and we don’t even know who owes it that much from our house and for what exactly.”
Contacted for comment, the fiancé confirmed that Cecilia has been acting strange of late, “She might not be well. It could be depression or another mental illness. She is very restless and keeps accusing me of bewitching her,” he said.
Cecilia’s condition he says is seriously beginning to disturb him and the house, “she has lost focus, she is no longer her old calm and collected self.”
IS IT A MENTAL OR WITCHCRAFT PROBLEM?
A local psychiatrist based in Gaborone says it is possible that the woman may be unwell.
However, Dr Mpho Thula of Pula medical Fund declined to discuss Cecilia’s case in particular as he has never met or assessed her.
The psychiatrist could only advise that if a patient presents out of character behaviour, they need to be taken for a psychological check because, “There are so many mental related illnesses out there such as psychosis which presents with abnormal beliefs. The believer holds them with conviction and believes they are real. The person may have hallucinations, taste and smell things which in reality are not there. They can have these abnormal believes that somebody is bewitching them,” Dr Mpho explained.
Meanwhile an abstract from a Board of International Affairs of the Royal College of Psychiatrists has revealed that the annual reports of the Lobatse Mental Hospital and Jubilee Psychiatric Unit suggest that the ﬁve conditions most commonly presenting in the in-patient unit were: schizophrenia, depressive disorders, alcohol use disorders, bipolar affective disorders and epilepsy.
In the out-patient unit they were, schizophrenia, cannabis-induced disorders, depressive disorders,alcohol use disorders and epilepsy.
