Mazganda’s charity tour

Mazganda

Mazganda.Com, a live band based in Francistown, is halfway through a charity tour that started on 21st January.

The tour continues this February with performances scheduled at different venues.

This Saturday, the popular trio will be at Corner Bar in White City at 1700hrs.

Revellers are reminded to dress formally and stand a chance to win a free meal, bucket, car wash or ice block.

Founded by guitarists Tebogo Nkadile (Ras T) and Chilume Nlebgwa, the group is known for unique dance moves, fashion sense and social media marketing.

Their debut album ‘Tigelileni’ released in 2012 catapulted them to stardom in the Francistown streets.

In this article:
