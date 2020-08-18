Popular Francistown MC/funny man, Tamabrown has swapped the second city for the bright lights of Gaborone.

Although the switch was not motivated by Covid-19, the comedian is confident moving to the capital city will present an opportunity for bigger and better things once the entertainment industry reopens.

“I have been based in Francistown all my life. Maybe this change will bring more opportunities that will help me grow my brand,” Tamabrown told Big Weekend.