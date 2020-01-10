Connect with us

Mckenzie makes a move

Published

1 day ago

on

Keny Boy Mckenzie and Diamond Musika have released an eight-track album titled ‘Lesukasuka la Ditagi’.

The Kwasa Kwasa offering, which aims to educate people on the dangers of drug use, boasts tracks such as Tsa Metshameko Dumelang, Jesus is the Savior, Totang magosi, Montsaisa Bosigo, Tebelopele ya rona and Tshaba Cellular Phone.

All the songs were composed by Mckenzie, Awilo Kisimba and Samorai Ngingo and were recorded and mixed by Zolasco.

RATINGS: 5/10

Meet & greet cocktail Party

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Francistown women in tourism businesses have organised a meet and greet cocktail party at the trendy Thalisa Beauty Spa in Area A.

According to the organisers, the cocktail party will be a great chance for women to meet other industry game changers to network and form a close knit industry.

Scheduled for 1 February, the evening gown party will start at 1900hrs and tickets are selling for P60.

Tickets are limited to 25, so interested women should RSVP to avoid disappointment.

Attendants are also advised to bring their business cards to exchange contacts.

Monarch new year bash

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

The annual New Year’s Eve bash in Monarch once again proved that the densely populated area in Francistown is blessed with artistic talent.

Hundreds of Monarch residents welcomed the year 2020 in style at Liquor Complex as musicians born and raised in the area dished out free entertainment.

With talented artists such as Bicko Gee, DJ Duece, Drowzy Libz, Simarito Yedu, MIC Bisau, Major, Mooza, Ras T, ThinTee and Guges Rwabling, revellers were treated to an all-nighter of electrifying performances.

The Monarch bash has over the years been a platform for the many talented youngsters who have fallen under the radar of local promoters.

Popa keeper’s women woes

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Two young ladies caused quite the scene at O Foo ke Fano music festival on New Year’s Eve when they started fighting over Township Rollers number one goalkeeper, Keagile Kgosipula.

The Popa shot-stopper scarpered as soon as the cat-fight started but Shaya was there to capture the moment.

It is not clear what the two women were fighting for but those closer to the scene claim Kgosipula’s ex-girlfriend said something that made his new beau angry.

Security officers had to intervene to stop the unseemly scuffle.

The Rollers player was reportedly involved in another unsavoury incident over festive, when a woman accused him of manhandling her at one of Gaborone’s drinking spots.

The lady claimed Kgosipula slapped and choked her after a misunderstanding.

