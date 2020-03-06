Mdala ka tje to host night of laughter

One of Botswana’s consistent comedy shows brought to you by Major Moves, The 1st Friday Comedy is back again with another night of laughter featuring, Thapelo Malani, Rekunde, Roy and Ackim from Zimbabwe.

The host will be none other than, Mdala Ka Tje of Ditori tse serious fame.

The show will be held at Cresta President Hotel and tickets are selling for P150 single and P200 double.

It kicks off at 2000hrs.