Entertainment
Mdala ka tje to host night of laughter
One of Botswana’s consistent comedy shows brought to you by Major Moves, The 1st Friday Comedy is back again with another night of laughter featuring, Thapelo Malani, Rekunde, Roy and Ackim from Zimbabwe.
The host will be none other than, Mdala Ka Tje of Ditori tse serious fame.
The show will be held at Cresta President Hotel and tickets are selling for P150 single and P200 double.
It kicks off at 2000hrs.
Entertainment
Ghetto DJs for rock the block colour fest
The Dinokeng Block Party planned for the 11th of April will feature two Francistown based DJs.
DJ Chronic and DJ Deuce will rock the party in Ramonaka alongside some of the best in the industry.
An event organised by Modiri “Mod Mo” Mokgothu and Thuto “DJ Stu” Thebe from Gold Vinyl Tainment and Labrious Entertainment respectively, is on its fourth year bringing together the small villages of Malolwane, Sikwane, Ramonaka, Mabalane and Mmathubudukwane.
Rock the Block Fest is one of the few local gigs hosted twice a year.
It alternates between the five villages in April and September.
Tickets are available at Webtickets and Mmabatho Bar in Mmathubudukwane at P70 pre-sold and P100 at the gate.
Entertainment
K Knight 360 drops ride for me
25- year -old Karabo Fologang aka K-Knight 360 has just released a single titled Ride for me.
K-Knight 360 prefers to call his brand of music Afro-swing, also known as Afrobashment, or less commonly Afrobbean or Afro-trap.
It is a genre of music that developed in the UK during around 2010, derivative of dancehall and afrobeats, with influences from trap, hip hop, R&B, and grime.
The single was produced by Uniq Thus and engineered by HHS and The MXC.
The Francistown based artist hopes to break in to the market with his latest offering, a mellow and soulful tune with a touch of rhythm and blues.
Rating: 5/10 and no marks for the sleeve design.
Entertainment
Got you by the B***$
The above pictured man must be luckiest guy alive.
While many men can only fantasize about Limpopo songbird Makhadzi, he can boast about ramming his lean waist into her exposed backside during a sensual dance move that rose temperatures at the Mahalapye Home Coming Concert last Saturday.
The man who was called upstage by Makhadzi was ordered to perform all sorts of dance moves, gyrating and ramming into the singer from behind as she bent over.
The icing on the cake was when Makhadzi placed her hand on the reveler’s crotch area and the lucky man bit his tongue with pleasure. Pictures don’t lie.
