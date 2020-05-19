News
Meat dealers donate beef
Ngamiland Abattoirs and Beef Boys meat processors lent a helping hand towards the food relief program with a meat donation to Maun Administration Authority.
Ngamiland abattoir donated meat which is to be distributed in six kilogram packages per household while Beef Boys donated 250 packages that include vegetables and sausages.
Speaking at the brief handover ceremony at MAA, Maun West Member of Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando, expressed gratitude towards the generous gift to the people of Ngamiland.
“We all know that businesses are not doing well at the moment, but for you to find it fit to give and extend such a helping hand to our communities at this time is highly appreciated,” Saleshando said as he called on other local businesses to help the less privileged.
He added that many people in Ngamiland live in abject poverty and in desperate need of assistance especially during the lockdown period.
Last week, North West District Commissioner, Keolopile Leipego suggested that many people in the district were in dire need of food hampers and living in poverty because of low income.
The movement restrictions meant that many people could not go out to fend for themselves and thus the government introduced food hampers and set up a COVID-19 relief fund which is open for donations.
Botswana went into lockdown at the beginning of last month as more COVID-19 cases were reported and rapidly spreading in the neighbouring South Africa.
Currently Botswana is among the countries with fewer COVID-19 cases and has since reported one death while United States of America has recorded most deaths globally at over 91 000.
As of today, over 319 000 people around the world were reported to have died from this virus that broke out in China late last year.
Hungry mother gets food donations
There has been an out-pour of support for Boitumelo Chibude from individuals and companies in Francistown.
The plight of Chibude, a 40-year-old diabetic mother who collapsed after going for prolonged time without food, went viral on social media this week, triggering overwhelming support from members of the community who donated food hampers.
In an earlier interview with The Voice, Chibude revealed that her numerous attempts to get the attention of the social worker bore no fruits as she either was ignored or told to seek help elsewhere.
Following the much publicised story, some companies moved swiftly to lend a helping hand.
Botswana Private Security Association- North, which comprises mostly of the security companies operating in Francistown and surrounding areas, were the first to respond.
The association’s Secretary, Ndiye Bathamile, told The Voice in an interview that after seeing the video on Facebook, she immediately alerted her fellow committee members.
“We had an emergency meeting on Sunday and from that meeting it was resolved that every company should contribute money to be used to purchase food hampers,” she said.
Bathamile said about 10 companies attended the impromptu meeting with others as far as Maun sending money through e-wallet.
She said before handing over the donation they first met with the area Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, to make their own assessment.
“What we found in Monarch was heartbreaking. We were also introduced to an 84-year-old sickly woman also in desperate need of food. We also decided to buy a food hamper for her, and hopefully social workers will be able to further assist her before she dies of hunger,” Bathamile said.
She further told The Voice that the association is also exploring other ways on ensuring that Boitumelo receives better medical care.
“Diabetes is a chronic illness which needs medical care. We are currently discussing ways on how we can be of assistance,” she said.
Meanwhile another Francistown based security company, Crack Security Company also donated food hampers on Monday.
Majaga must Pay!
Angry father demands prison for Nata/Gweta MP
The father of the 16-year-old girl accusing Nata/Gweta Member of Parliament (MP) Polson Majaga of defilement has called for a stern action against the politician.
The 46-year-old Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) legislator faces a single count of defilement and was granted bail by Nata Magistrate Court on Monday.
Shortly after the brief mention, The Voice tracked down the complainant’s father to Malelejwe cattlepost, a remote homestead deep in the bush roughly 20km west of Sua Town.
In an emotional interview, the irate father – who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity – said he was disappointed that Majaga was set free despite the gravity of the alleged offence.
“Ka na ke go re re Masarwa?” (Is it because we are Basarwa?),” demands the 53-year-old father-of-five furiously before proceeding to talk about the suspect’s ‘love for young Basarwa girls’.
“Kaha jaana, go ya kwa, monna yo o dubile. Ga ke itse go re o utuleng mo Masarweng (From here up to the other side, it’s his territory. I’ve no idea why he prefers Basarwa girls).”
Adopting a crouched stance, the dad reveals the family noticed a drastic change in the girl’s behavior around September and October last year.
“She was still doing Form One and for some reason suddenly lost interest in school. Her behaviour changed completely!”
He further tells The Voice that his daughter spent a couple of nights out during the heated 2019 general elections campaigns.
“Instinctively we knew she was up to no good; but we could never have guessed that a Member of Parliament was the reason our daughter slept out and her truancy!”
Re-adjusting his creaking knees and clasping his chin in weathered hands, the lean-faced man claims Majaga provoked the family into reporting him last week.
“Last Monday, Majaga arrived driving his van and went around the cattlepost announcing through his public address system that he knew nothing about the pregnancy. He spent a few minutes outside my yard and dared us to go report him if we had the guts. He told us there was nothing we could do to him, that he was untouchable!” narrates the visibly frustrated father – his claims backed up by everyone else at the cattlepost.
According to the dad, the MP’s taunts drove his daughter to ‘hysterical tears’.
“She threatened to commit suicide and begged us to allow her to abort the child. But this is impossible, she’s seven months pregnant!” he reasons desperately.
He says Majaga’s public humiliation came after numerous failed attempts to get him to take responsibility for his actions.
“He initially admitted to the pregnancy and promised to take care of both my daughter and her child but later proved evasive when we tried to contact him. We made the decision to call the police and report this crime against a minor,” he says, pausing for a second before adding defiantly, “It has always been our intention to report him!”
The Voice was further told how Majaga allegedly used one of his right hand men from Dukwi (name known) to fetch the young girl for him during the campaign trail.
“She told us that they spent time together for the entire campaign. E ne e le skapthininyana sa gagwe (she was his snack). She showed us the mud hut the two occasionally slept in. Right here in Malelejwe. Right under my nose,” continues the dad, torn between fury and despair.
The Voice was directed to a single room thatch house which the MP allegedly used on his campaign trail – a ‘slaughter house’ the old man calls it.
Roughly 300m away stands another yard belonging to the parents of the young Nxakatho Junior School girl Majaga allegedly slept with four years ago. (Another BDP Politician Caught With His Pants Down, The Voice 13 May 2016).
MP Majaga denied the allegations but the then 17-year-old girl stuck to her statement. The matter never went to court and tragically for the teen, she never completed school.
Meanwhile, Majaga flatly refused to field questions from The Voice, accusing the paper of spreading lies about him.
“You already have an opinion on this coordinated smear campaign. Go and write whatever you want!” was Majaga’s response.
He is due back in court on 28 July.
