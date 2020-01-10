Meet & greet cocktail Party

Francistown women in tourism businesses have organised a meet and greet cocktail party at the trendy Thalisa Beauty Spa in Area A.

According to the organisers, the cocktail party will be a great chance for women to meet other industry game changers to network and form a close knit industry.

Scheduled for 1 February, the evening gown party will start at 1900hrs and tickets are selling for P60.

Tickets are limited to 25, so interested women should RSVP to avoid disappointment.

Attendants are also advised to bring their business cards to exchange contacts.