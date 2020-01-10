Meet & greet cocktail Party

Connect with us

Entertainment

Published

1 day ago

on

Francistown women in tourism businesses have organised a meet and greet cocktail party at the trendy Thalisa Beauty Spa in Area A.

According to the organisers, the cocktail party will be a great chance for women to meet other industry game changers to network and form a close knit industry.

Scheduled for 1 February, the evening gown party will start at 1900hrs and tickets are selling for P60.

Tickets are limited to 25, so interested women should RSVP to avoid disappointment.

Attendants are also advised to bring their business cards to exchange contacts.

Entertainment

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Keny Boy Mckenzie and Diamond Musika have released an eight-track album titled ‘Lesukasuka la Ditagi’.

The Kwasa Kwasa offering, which aims to educate people on the dangers of drug use, boasts tracks such as Tsa Metshameko Dumelang, Jesus is the Savior, Totang magosi, Montsaisa Bosigo, Tebelopele ya rona and Tshaba Cellular Phone.

All the songs were composed by Mckenzie, Awilo Kisimba and Samorai Ngingo and were recorded and mixed by Zolasco.

RATINGS: 5/10

Entertainment

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Skycosite BW, a Francistown group made up of Siringa siblings, is definitely one of the groups to watch out for this year.

The dancing and signing duo stole the show in Monarch on New Year’s Eve with their single ‘Wena’.

Produced by DJ Split, mixed and mastered by M.X.C, the house tune excited the crowd who they heartily sang along.

Realised in November last year, the song is a follow-up to ‘Shila’ released in March.

Gifted with stage presence and silky dance moves, the Skycosite BW siblings seem destined for greater things.

They announced themselves with their first performance in the south of Botswana at the Summer Shut Down held at Masa Gardens last June.

Entertainment

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

The annual New Year’s Eve bash in Monarch once again proved that the densely populated area in Francistown is blessed with artistic talent.

Hundreds of Monarch residents welcomed the year 2020 in style at Liquor Complex as musicians born and raised in the area dished out free entertainment.

With talented artists such as Bicko Gee, DJ Duece, Drowzy Libz, Simarito Yedu, MIC Bisau, Major, Mooza, Ras T, ThinTee and Guges Rwabling, revellers were treated to an all-nighter of electrifying performances.

The Monarch bash has over the years been a platform for the many talented youngsters who have fallen under the radar of local promoters.

