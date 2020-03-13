Entertainment
Meet n’ greet Fridays
The weekly Meet n’ Greet Friday sessions have slowly gained momentum since they were introduced by DJ Cue a month ago.
This past weekend The Room, as the intimate venue at Cresta Thapama Hotel is called hosted Robbie Rob and DJ Choto ahead of the Mascom Top 8 Final between Orapa United and Township Rollers.
Today (Friday) the Meet n’ Greet session will host DJ Pro Sleet from Groovysouls.
Admission is P30 before 10pm or P40 after.
Entertainment
20 heavyweight local artists for Soul fill up with Franco
Target 15 K, 7 K tickets sold so far…
With exactly three weeks to go before the much anticipated Franco’s show, dubbed Soul Fill up with Franco, Voice Entertainment can exclusively reveal that organisers of the show are looking at 25 local artists who will perform alongside the Kwasakwasa musician.
Although the show is centred on the man himself, (Frank Lesokwane) it will also feature local big names to celebrate the king of Rhumba. The lineup is yet to be completed but artists such as ATI, Charma Gal, Slizer, Dr Vom and Alfredo Mos are expected to share the stage with Franco.
Pinned for April 4th at the National stadium Franco is set to perform hits from his 17 albums.
The show will also feature local artists from different genres to cater for people with different tastes in music.
Franco will perform three sets on the day with his first set coming in at 8 pm, followed by the midnight performance and last set at 4am.
Reached for comment Kabelo Oanthata who forms part of the show’s organizing team said, “We remain positive about the show. Everything is on track and the man is busy preparing for the big day. He takes this show very serious and spends sleepless night preparing for it.”
However Oanthata could not share details of the line up. “What I can reassure you is that the lineup is strictly local. We will share further details in due course,” Oanthata said.
Voice entertainment is further informed that early tickets for the event have been officially sold out.
Whilst the national stadium can accommodate around an attendance of 20 000, Soul Fill Up with Franco is targeting an audince of 15 000 people to avoid stampedes and to create space for aesthetics and stage set ups.
Voice entertainment can further reveal that tickets sales on Tuesday stood at a little over 7 000.
“Tickets are going at an impressive rate. We are quite sure we will fill up the stadium,” Oanthata could only say opting not to comment on the actual number of tickets sold.
The team is set to go on a city tour for activations and meet and greet sessions with Franco.
The show comes on the back of a nationwide call for the Kwasa Kwasa hit maker to host his own show.
Entertainment
Celeb edition with Dato Seiko
She is the younger sister to renowned artist Mapetla but Katlego Ntirang popularly known as Dato Seiko has made a name of her own.
This week celeb edition catches up with the 23-year- old superstar.
Q. What would you say is the hardest thing or the downside about being an upcoming performer in Botswana?
A. The hardest thing about being an upcoming artist in Botswana is actually finding people who are willing to invest in your craft, and that delays everything in terms of you putting out solid projects that could possibly shake up the industry.
Q. If you could travel back in time, what would you tell your 10 -year -old self?
A. You are Grace and never doubt that, the universe is conspiring with you.
Q. Tell me about your coming projects, what can your fans look out for from yourself in the year 2020?
A. 2020 is the year of great music.
I have a single coming out soon and hopefully an album before the end of the year.
We also have monthly shows at Zest restaurant, for anyone who is interested in Live Music.
Q. Any collaboration on the works?
A. Yes, My upcoming album features Mpho Sebina, Thato Jessica and Wicked Jono.
Apart from my album, I’ve done some collaborative work with Chef Gustos and of course Mapetla.
Q. What is the least amount of money have you used to buy airtime?
A. Remember when there was P1 worth of kwik? Yep, I got P1 kwik back in the days.
Q. Growing up under the shadow of your older brother Mapetla, who has done quite well for himself in the music industry, has that ever worked against you? The fact that you are Mapetla’s little sister?
A. No, it has never been a problem, because we are sort of polar opposites in terms of the music we make.
And because he is such a music genius, I have always looked up to him. He is my inspiration.
Q. Who would you rather: Franco or Vee?
A. Both. Hear me out both before 2006.
Q. When was the last time you cried and why?
A. Last night, I was praying and I got emotional.
Q. What does the term Influencer mean to you?
A. Someone who has the power to change people’s mindset about certain things, it could be Fashion or music, because of their authority, knowledge, position or relationship with their audience
Q. Tell me five things people don’t know about you
• I play the guitar and piano.
• I do volunteer work every weekend.
• I am pescatarian
• I neither smoke nor drink .
• I am a fine artist.
Entertainment
Roy the next big thing
After making a break into the entertainment industry in 2015 during President’s Competitions, Boniface Roy Phetolo has never looked back.
Going by the stage name, Roy, the Mmathubudukwane born comedian was one of the best performers during the Major Moves Comedy Night at President Hotel on Friday night.
Performing alongside Thapelo Malani, Mdala Ka The, Rikunde, Lebo M, Maatla Ephraim, Jujuvine, Mjamaica, Le Gusty and Ackim from Zambia, Roy kept the crowd in stitches with his jokes, which were centred around life in the Kasi area of Gaborone West.
A former teacher Roy effortlessly delivered his comedy in both Setswana and English, winning the hearts of the hard to please crowd.
However, Major Moves got a boost as Mjamaica, a popular comedian pledged to advertise the shows in all his platforms.
The next show is slated for April 3rd featuring Mandla Da Comedian, Triccs, Maruza and Maatla Ephraim.
Manqonqo to rock Pabloz
A night of Gospel Glee at Maitisong
‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal
No VIP for Pio Paul
Minister throws shade at MPS from the south
PP the prophet
Meet n’ greet Fridays
DJ Bino drops Amapiano album
Miss Botsalano cup 2020
Casper the DJ to headline the stone grill event
DJ Maphorisa coming for piano wave
Roy the next big thing
Celeb edition with Dato Seiko
Avoid Corona, choose local- Minister tells promoters
20 heavyweight local artists for Soul fill up with Franco
Sports administrator, author spills the beans
Small economy stifles Botswana’s growth
Govt. to sponsor more students to tertiary
Gambling authority embarks on gambling prevalence study
Govt funds secure under BoB – Minister
BDF sex predators on the loose
A royal love triangle
Cop dies in car crash
Matsha tragedy trial set for July
Fight over parking spot
Masisi accused of dividing opposition parties along tribal lines
WUC defends its billing system
BDP youth turn down Balopi’s compromise deal
CT/5 concession, Nata’s hot potato
Govt. suspends school sports
Elephant hunting saga divides community
BOSETU holds National open day in Jwaneng
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
BDP walk out on UDC motion
Legae Academy rewards excellence
Ministry launches war against pests
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
No Coronavirus case confirmed in Botswana
Minister throws shade at MPS from the south
‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Trending
-
News3 days ago
WUC defends its billing system
-
News1 day ago
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
-
News18 hours ago
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
-
News2 days ago
No Coronavirus case confirmed in Botswana
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
Minister throws shade at MPS from the south
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
‘I never left Culture spears; we had marriage problems’- Charma Gal
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
Manqonqo to rock Pabloz
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
DJ Bino drops Amapiano album