News
Meet the all men COVID-19 Task Force team
President Mokgweetsi Masisi has established a Covid-19 Task Force Team whose mandate is to advise government on what measures to take to arrest fight the pandemic.
Below are the team members.
Professor Kereng Masupu
A Veterinarian, Masupu is the Task Team leader. He has a Masters Degree in Epidemiology and has worked for NACA before. He is currently a Public Health Independent Consultant.
Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba- A Pediatrician
Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine, and Deputy Director- Botswana-Baylor Clinic, Matshaba is a graduate of University College of Dublin, Ireland.
He worked as a medical officer in Botswana from 2005-2008, when he spent one year as a physician-in-training at the Botswana-Baylor Children’s Clinical Center of Excellence. He has postgraduate training in HIV management, trauma management, and fundamentals of laparoscopic surgery and completed his residency training in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine.
From 2011 to 2014 DrMatshaba was the Associate Director- Training and Clinical Services at the Botswana- Baylor Children’s Clinical Centre of Excellence in Gaborone Botswana.
He sits in several Ministry of Health Committees as the pediatric expert; Botswana National HIV Guidelines Committee, TB/ HIV Integration Technical Working Group, Drug Forecasting and Purchasing Committee, TB/HIV Drug Resistance Technical Working Group, Adolescent HIV Guidelines Committee.
Professor Mosepele Mosepele
He is a Senior Lecturer in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases in Faculty of Medicine, University of Botswana. His scholarly interests include study of HIV associated end organ dysfunction especially cardio-metabolic disease; HIV associated immune activation and HIV treatment outcomes. Dr Mosepele provides HIV care at Princess Marina Hospital Integrated HIV Clinic.
Dr Malaki Tshipayagae,
Surgeon and Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness
He is an experienced Senior Consultant General Surgeon and Hospital Superintendent with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and health care industry. He is described as a very strong and driven professional who graduated from Howard University College of Medicine (MD) and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in America (General Surgery) focused on bringing safe surgical access to under served communities.
EXTRACTS FROM LinkedIn
News
Ghetto’s Clean-Up King
Fumigating the streets of Francistown (Covid-19 Heroes)
There is no denying the crippling devastation brought about by the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, whose impact will be felt for many years to come.
While the global pandemic is threatening to bring even the strongest economies to their knees, leaving many on the brink of abject poverty, there are, however, selfless souls who have stubbornly refused to be backed into a corner.
Instead, they have come out to use their own resources to help those in need and join government’s efforts in her attempts to stop the deadly virus from spreading.
36-year-old Kago Dlodlo is one such individual.
Through his company, Cater Security, the young businessman has volunteered to fumigate the streets of Francistown, the bus rank and government fleet used by the Health Department team.
In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Dlodlo explained that the idea to disinfect the Ghetto’s streets was inspired by a chance meeting with a needy family in one of the city’s rundown neighbourhoods.
“I was driving around Coloured before lockdown when I spotted this yard with a lot of people. After asking around I was notified that they were all family members who were heavily dependent on their grandmother’s old age pension,” revealed Dlodo.
He was so moved by their plight that he bought them a food hamper to ease their hunger during the 28-day lockdown.
“I was, however, disturbed by the numbers I saw. My worry was that with the constant movement I observed on the streets, should an infected person visit that yard the entire family would be wiped out!” continued Dlodo, his concern evident in his kindly face.
“It was at this moment that I realised to win this battle some of us would have to dip into our pockets to help.”
And dip into his pockets Dlodo certainly did.
After some serious soul searching and a bit of head scratching, Dlodlo came up with the idea of fumigating the second city’s streets.
He quickly sold his vision to his friend Joyce Puleng Nhovo who runs Sanganai Enterprise.
“We discussed the idea and she agreed that we should get on it immediately.”
Urged on by his business friend, Dlodlo submitted a written proposal to the Town Clerk, who responded two days later.
“I met the Town Clerk and he welcomed the idea and even promised to give us a water bowser to make our task easier.”
The good Samaritan further told The Voice that earlier this week, while waiting for the Francistown City Council (FCC) to avail the water bowser, they also offered their services free of charge to fumigate the government fleet used by the Health team.
“This Sunday we realised that the health team that goes around quarantine areas use a lot of cars which they also share. So we decided to fumigate the cars including all the ambulances,” he said, adding it will be up to FCC to give them direction on which streets they can fumigate and how far they can go.
On Tuesday, Dlodlo and his team, clad in blue protective clothing started fumigating the Francistown bus rank.
“If FCC gives us the entire city, I’d call on Batswana to chip in and help with whatever they can. It could be brooms, labour or liquid soap.”
Dlodlo currently oversees a team of 19 people who are helping him.
“Five of them are on my payroll, while 14 are volunteers who also own small companies who decided to join me in this noble course,” he said, proving that not all superheroes wear capes – some are armed with a broom and a big heart!
News
Lion search underway after reported sightings
The Department of Wildlife and National Parks in Maun is still on the trail of the two sub-adult saber male lions that were spotted last week in Maun.
Ngamiland Regional Wildlife Coordinator, Dimakatso Ditsebe, told The Voice Online that the search has been on since Friday last week to date.
He urged members of the public to stay clear of the big cats as indications were that they were headed back to Moremi Game Reserve
“The spoors we find indicate that they are headed towards the park, so we are hopeful. Also, so far there haven’t been any incidents of human contact or reported domestic animals killed. This could mean they’re hurrying back to the park,” Ditsebe said.
Further he appreciated that members of the public continue to contact them whenever they sight the animals spoors.
False alarms, Ditsebe says, have been reported too. “We’ve followed up some calls only to find dog spoors,” he said lightly. Members of the public are encouraged to call 72426378 should they spot the lions”.
Meet the all men COVID-19 Task Force team
Ghetto’s Clean-Up King
Lion search underway after reported sightings
Son arrested for hacking father to death
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
No Water in Boro
Family locked out of mother’s funeral
BIF seeks solutions to Covid-19 challenges
Understanding Alcohol Withdrawal
School head questioned over paving bricks
BREAKING: Botswana confirms five new Covid-19 cases.
Boro residents stranded without ARVs
Bond Market Perfomance Declines
‘My record label drove me to depression’ – Motlha
Celeb edition with Mjamaica
Checking out in style
Banks offer loan repayment break to customers
COVID 19 devastates Ngamiland mobile safari businesses
Time to reposition Botswana’s tourism product
GDP up in final quarter of 2019
MPs in the Money….Again
Suicide in Lockdown
Mobile giants outline COVID-19 strategies.
Lock Down Upper
Finance ministry unveils economic relief measures
Khoemacau mine COVID-19 scare false
Son arrested for hacking father to death
School head questioned over paving bricks
FSG Limited contributes P225 000 to Botswana Covid-19 response
Family locked out of mother’s funeral
Girl,15, drowns in Shashe River
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
BREAKING: Botswana confirms five new Covid-19 cases.
No Water in Boro
Boro residents stranded without ARVs
Understanding Alcohol Withdrawal
BIF seeks solutions to Covid-19 challenges
Lion search underway after reported sightings
Ghetto’s Clean-Up King
Meet the all men COVID-19 Task Force team
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Son arrested for hacking father to death
-
News2 days ago
School head questioned over paving bricks
-
News2 days ago
Family locked out of mother’s funeral
-
News2 days ago
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
-
News2 days ago
BREAKING: Botswana confirms five new Covid-19 cases.
-
News2 days ago
No Water in Boro
-
News2 days ago
Boro residents stranded without ARVs
-
Opinions2 days ago
Understanding Alcohol Withdrawal