News
Mentally ill uncle rapes niece, 12
A 27-year-old mentally ill man reportedly raped his 12-year-old niece at Masebosebo lands near Gakgatla village last Sunday afternoon.
The girl had been playing near the road with the other four at around 2pm when the mentally ill uncle who stays in a different yard passed by and she requested him to give her 50 thebe to buy some fresh chips.
Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga police said in an interview that further investigations by the police had revealed that the man is a patient who normally visits Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for check-ups.
The mentally ill man, according to the police boss, is said to have asked the girl to follow him to get the requested 50 thebe.
When they reached the nearest bush the uncle tripped the young girl and and forcibly had sex with her.
Later the girl managed to escape and rushed home to report the incident.
Kwarare said it is the seventh case of rape recorded in his station since January this year.
On February they had only one case, they recorded three cases in March and two cases in May and April. “In most of the reported rape cases, the victims know the suspects. Some are the ex-boyfriends while others are men who usually request for love relationships and when their proposals fail, they end up raping the victims,” explained the concerned Kwarare noting that in two of the cases the victims were raped by ex-boyfriends while in the other four they were raped by men they had turned down.
News
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
A 25-year-old Shashemooke man has been charged with a single count of unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times.
The suspect, Thuso Obonye appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court last Thursday, where his plea was reserved.
It is alleged that three days earlier, Obonye repeatedly stabbed his lover, Gobuamang Motshegetsi with a knife, causing several wounds to her body.
He is then said to have fled the scene before his mother eventually handed him into the cops on Wednesday morning.
During his arraignment, Obonye pleaded for bail, claiming he had spoken to the complainant and that she was recovering well.
“She told me she might be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. I spoke to her while I was in custody at Gerald Police Station over the phone,” he said.
Although the Investigation Officer, Fridah Jotia dismissed the suspect’s claims as lies, The Voice later established that Motshegetsi was in fact discharged from hospital the very same day (11 June).
“All prisoners are searched before detention with their properties kept in safe custody so there is no how he could get access to his phone.
“The victim is in a critical condition and we have not recorded her statement or that of the other eye-witnesses. I was only handed the docket for investigations two days back so we plead the accused be remanded in custody,” said the Investigating Officer.
Jotia duly got his wish and the accused was denied bail.
News
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Jazz musician, Thabang Garogwe, has this morning maintained his innocence in a common nuisance charge leveled against him.
Garogwe appeared before Old Naledi Customary court this morning where the charge sheet was officially read out to him.
According to the charge sheet the 40-year-old jazz musician is said to have on the 27th March at the offices of Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) manhandled its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lesego Selotate.
Gagorwe is alleged to have tried to seek audience from the CEO who then informed the musician that he had prior arranged meetings for the day.
The state further accuses Garogwe of then locking up the CEO in one of the offices and forcibly confiscating his cellphone as he tried to call for assistance.
State Prosecutor, Totoga Bernard, told the court that they intend calling four witnesses when trial commences next week Wednesday.
Presiding over the matter is Old Naledi court President, Oageng Masole. The case continues.
The ‘Ke a gana’ hitmaker is said to have, back in March, stormed the offices of COSBOTS along with other artists decrying lack of support from the troubled organization.
Garogwe who has been hailed a hero by other musicians on social media- demanded a delayed royalty payout from COSBOTS.
Then, Garogwe in the company of others told Voice Online that it had been months since they had been seeking the audience of the CEO.
After the scuffle the artists were said to have received their payout.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Sponsored ads
Mentally ill uncle rapes niece, 12
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Drowned fishermen retrieved
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Who cares?
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
President Masisi must resign- BPF
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
Corpse swap
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Targeting a super spot
BAA back on track
Pay day for sports teachers
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
APYL President steps down
Thabang in court for common nuisance
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Unfriendly fire
Corpse swap
President Masisi must resign- BPF
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Who cares?
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Homecoming
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
Looting halted
Pay day for sports teachers
Targeting a super spot
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
-
News3 days ago
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
-
News2 days ago
Unfriendly fire
-
News3 days ago
Corpse swap
-
News3 days ago
President Masisi must resign- BPF
-
News1 day ago
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
-
News3 days ago
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
-
News3 days ago
Who cares?