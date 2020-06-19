Mentally ill uncle rapes niece, 12

A 27-year-old mentally ill man reportedly raped his 12-year-old niece at Masebosebo lands near Gakgatla village last Sunday afternoon.

The girl had been playing near the road with the other four at around 2pm when the mentally ill uncle who stays in a different yard passed by and she requested him to give her 50 thebe to buy some fresh chips.

Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga police said in an interview that further investigations by the police had revealed that the man is a patient who normally visits Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for check-ups.

The mentally ill man, according to the police boss, is said to have asked the girl to follow him to get the requested 50 thebe.

When they reached the nearest bush the uncle tripped the young girl and and forcibly had sex with her.

Later the girl managed to escape and rushed home to report the incident.

Kwarare said it is the seventh case of rape recorded in his station since January this year.

On February they had only one case, they recorded three cases in March and two cases in May and April. “In most of the reported rape cases, the victims know the suspects. Some are the ex-boyfriends while others are men who usually request for love relationships and when their proposals fail, they end up raping the victims,” explained the concerned Kwarare noting that in two of the cases the victims were raped by ex-boyfriends while in the other four they were raped by men they had turned down.