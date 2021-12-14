Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Message from ancestors or madness?

By

Published

CLAIMS TO BE BEWITCHED: Disang Itheeng

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused

A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him has been slapped with two counts of threat to kill.

34-year-old Disang Itheeng from Morepo ward threatened to kill the two after he claimed to have been informed by the ancestors that they were bewitching him.

Charged with two counts of threat to kill, Itheeng on November 23rd, 2021 allegedly threatened one Tirafalo Modimoeng, 34, in a telephone conversation uttering the words, “Monna o itse gore o ntse o le mo boloing, ke tsile go go tshubela mo ntlung gotlhe le koloi ya gago ke bo ke go bolaya, meaning I know you have been engaged in witchcraft, I am going to burn you inside the house together with your car and kill you.”

The following day,November 24th, Itheeng allegedly proceeded to threaten his mother, Serekwa Itheeng, 63, pointing a finger at her and uttering the words, “Ha ne saatane a ka ntsena, ha ne ese gore Modimo o a ntirisa ke batla go bolaya mme yo, if satan could posses me , if I wasn’t used by God I would have wanted to kill this woman.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During his arraignment before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court recently, Itheeng told the court that he had also consulted a traditional doctor who had confirmed to him that he had a calling fr

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Business

Mixed fortunes for Botswana at world exposition

Botswana has noted mixed results at the ongoing World Exposition dubbed Expo 2020 Dubai with local artworks recording low sales while diamonds registered impressive...

4 days ago

News

Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed...

3 days ago

News

Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at...

8 hours ago

News

Youth driving crime wave

 25-39 year-olds top crime statistics The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age...

8 hours ago

News

A Nation’s Pride: Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

In a year that the nation experienced more sorrow than joy, Palesa Molefe is certainly akin to the Biblical metaphor, the ‘balm in Gilead’!...

8 hours ago

News

Big bullies!

Masisi blasts the West over travel ban Furious at what he insists is inhumane treatment, verging on violence, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has blasted the...

8 hours ago

News

Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed...

8 hours ago

Politics

A lifetime of waiting for a plot

FROM MOUTH OF MPS PARLIAMENT DEBATE 30 YEAR-OLD LAND APPLICATION WAITING LIST Land distribution and plot allocation is a burning issue in Botswana. Last...

8 hours ago

News

A call for directorate of home land security

Chairperson of the Botswana Defence Force Retired members Association Retired Major General Pius Mokgware has urged the government to consider consolidating existing inter-agencies into...

8 hours ago

News

‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB)...

8 hours ago

News

Busted in Bluetown

Suspected human trafficker caught with seven kids A Zimbabwean trucker has been charged with ill treatment of children after being caught travelling with seven...

8 hours ago

News

New look Laha open for business

Maun’s new and improved, LAHA hotel officially reopened it doors last Tuesday just in time for the festive celebrations. As locals prepare to flock...

8 hours ago

News

Entrenched in the nation

Ram reflects on Choppies’ proud CSI history Leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player, Choppies Enterprise Limited takes great pride in its Corporate Social...

8 hours ago

News

Corruption concern

Govt officials under the microscope in North West North West District Council (NWDC) Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has expressed concern over corrupt government officials across...

8 hours ago

News

Namibians live in fear of BDF

Damning Namibian report accuse BDF of aggression A report by the National Council standing committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has...

8 hours ago

News

The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.