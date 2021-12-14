Message from ancestors or madness?

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused

A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him has been slapped with two counts of threat to kill.

34-year-old Disang Itheeng from Morepo ward threatened to kill the two after he claimed to have been informed by the ancestors that they were bewitching him.

Charged with two counts of threat to kill, Itheeng on November 23rd, 2021 allegedly threatened one Tirafalo Modimoeng, 34, in a telephone conversation uttering the words, “Monna o itse gore o ntse o le mo boloing, ke tsile go go tshubela mo ntlung gotlhe le koloi ya gago ke bo ke go bolaya, meaning I know you have been engaged in witchcraft, I am going to burn you inside the house together with your car and kill you.”

The following day,November 24th, Itheeng allegedly proceeded to threaten his mother, Serekwa Itheeng, 63, pointing a finger at her and uttering the words, “Ha ne saatane a ka ntsena, ha ne ese gore Modimo o a ntirisa ke batla go bolaya mme yo, if satan could posses me , if I wasn’t used by God I would have wanted to kill this woman.”

During his arraignment before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court recently, Itheeng told the court that he had also consulted a traditional doctor who had confirmed to him that he had a calling fr