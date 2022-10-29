Thato Meswele murder trial nears completion

WATCH: Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, the last state witness in the infamous murder of an Oodi woman- Thato Meswele, took a stand this week as he narrated a chronicle of events that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The key suspect in the matter, Ernest Legwale of Phapane ward in Mochudi together with a Zimbabwean man Hamadi Mkhuha are facing a single count of murdering Thato Meswele whom they had allegedly mistaken for her sister- Legwale’s ex-wife Dimpho, back in 2015 in Oodi village.

Legwale had allegedly hired two hitmen, MKhuha and Zwichanaka Dabie who is still on the run, to kill his wife Dimpho Meswele but instead the two mistakenly killed the wife’s younger sister.

When the incident occurred Dimpho and Ernest were in the process of divorce. The third suspect in the matter is still on the run.

Detective Marapo told the court that the case had taken the police two years to investigate until they got a tip off and made the arrest on the 20th February 2018.