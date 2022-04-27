Entertainment
Mhlauli gone
Shaya is wondering what has happened to Duma FM’s popular news anchor, Thapelo Mhlauli, who has been off-air since the start of the month.
Yours Truly is a big fan of Mhlauli’s sweet voice, which helps brighten up the mornings. Sadly it appears she may have been relieved of her duties.
Whispers suggest that although her workload increased drastically, her wages remained the same. Apparently, when she dared broach the subject of a possible pay rise, she was told there was no chance.
Anyway, what Shaya knows is that she was good at her job and had followers. Do not hesitate to try your luck at other radios or even your former radio station. Ooh by the way government has been busy poaching, you could always try them.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Man arraigned for girlfriend’s murder
-
News6 days ago
Unruly young man begs court for mercy
-
Entertainment19 hours ago
Comedian Elsa Majimbo humiliated at Cigar Lounge
-
News6 days ago
Botswana Media Freedom Committee launched
-
News4 days ago
Govt to spend over P11m on Forbes 30-Under-30 summit
-
News2 days ago
Masisi, Ramaphosa mum on Khama
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Tira and Vector to headline inaugural fest
-
Business4 days ago
SACU taps into agro-processing and textile industries
-
Sports4 days ago
Debonairs’ timely Calendar Stars donation
-
Sports4 days ago
BTTA and Indian Embassy join forces for table tennis