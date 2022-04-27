Mhlauli gone

Shaya is wondering what has happened to Duma FM’s popular news anchor, Thapelo Mhlauli, who has been off-air since the start of the month.

Yours Truly is a big fan of Mhlauli’s sweet voice, which helps brighten up the mornings. Sadly it appears she may have been relieved of her duties.

Whispers suggest that although her workload increased drastically, her wages remained the same. Apparently, when she dared broach the subject of a possible pay rise, she was told there was no chance.

Anyway, what Shaya knows is that she was good at her job and had followers. Do not hesitate to try your luck at other radios or even your former radio station. Ooh by the way government has been busy poaching, you could always try them.