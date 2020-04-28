Business
Minergy suspends operations as key markets extend lockdown
Despite the mining industry being declared an essential service during the lockdown period, local coal producer, Minergy has suspended operations.
The organisation was granted permission by the Department of Mines to undertake certain mining, plant and maintenance activities.
However, last Friday the coal producer saw fit to temporarily stop all its mining activities.
The decision was in part prompted by the company’s desire to protect its staff.
The drop in demand was also a decisive factor, with the majority of Minergy’s clients currently inactive due to the lockdown.
Roughly 90 percent of the company’s market – in terms of volume – is based in South Africa. The bulk of these consumers were declared non-essential by Cyril Ramaphosa’s government and thus halted activities when the country went into lockdown on Friday 27 March. South Africa has since extended its lockdown until the end of April.
In a communiqué addressed to shareholders this week, Minergy Chief Executive Officer, Morne du Plessis was quick to point out the company would still be supplying customers during the period.
“Where sales are permitted to South African and Namibian essential services customers, primarily in the food processing and energy generation sectors, product stockpiles at the end of March 2020 are sufficient and are being utilized for this supply,” reads part of the statement.
Du Plessis further noted Minergy has enough exposed but unblasted coal stocks to immediately restart mining operations in May should lockdown rules be relaxed in both Botswana and South Africa.
“The effect on May 2020 volumes and results are dependent on how quickly customers can restart and take delivery, which is in-turn dependent on border operations too,” continued the CEO.
Meanwhile, Du Plessis announced that the development of the rail siding, which is financed by Botswana Railways, is progressing well, with the necessary work permissions in place.
He revealed preparations are such that the first loading of trains bound for South Africa should take place next month, subject to lockdown being lifted.
The company, which is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL), says balancing cash flow and cost implications as a start-up business in the ramp-up phase, with minimal sales and cash generation opportunity, is proving extremely challenging.
“Minergy recently reported that it received funding to alleviate historical working capital shortages and that future estimated cash flows were subsequently considered adequate to sustain the company,” declared Du Plessis, adding this is no longer the case with the company losing a minimum of one month’s sales while still having to carry fixed cost burdens.
To this end, he says Minergy has been liaising with its government-linked funders and has requested additional funding and assistance during the lockdown period.
Companies could use stock market to recover from Covid-19 disruption
The World Bank has projected that Sub-Saharan Africa could experience its first recession in 25 years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The negative projection is expected to have a damaging effect on the performance and competitiveness of most companies, with the impact varying across industries.
One of the major problems businesses are likely to face is a sizeable reduction in earnings, as most enterprises in the region have shut down in line with Extreme Social Distancing policies.
It is anticipated that the disruption will change the business world’s competitive landscape.
To this end, Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thapelo Tsheole encouraged companies to utilize the stock exchange in the aftermath of the pandemic.
“At company level, access to capital is very critical in any business cycle,” explained Tsheole, adding there are several ways entities can make use of the stock exchange to recover from the effects of Coronavirus.
Firstly, companies can issue and list shares through an initial public offering (IPOs) or private placement to raise capital for business operations.
“As a pandemic is systemic, it is highly likely that valuations will get depressed during the pandemic whereas the fundamentals of a business could be viewed differently by existing and potential investors,” said Tsheole, noting this often presents opportunities to both seekers and suppliers of capital.
“The timing could prove beneficial in terms of optimizing the capital structure of the company by accessing public funds through the stock exchange,” continued the CEO.
On the BSEL, companies could use available boards to list their shares such as Main Board, Venture Capital Board and the Tshipidi Board, which caters for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Alternatively, instead of issuing shares, companies could issue and list bonds on the stock market.
“A bond is a debt instrument acknowledging an obligation of indebtedness to a lender by the issuer of the bond for a specified period of time and with a predetermined interest rate or coupon rate,” highlighted Tsheole.
He revealed bonds are generally deemed less risky in comparison to shares because of the contractual obligations of the borrower to the lender as regards to payment of interest and repayment of principal, among other things.
Tsheole says enterprises could also use the platform to enhance their strategic performances as well as to optimize the capital structure and manage risks.
A drop in the ocean
Fuel prices decrease minimal despite collapsing global oil prices
Motorists were left disappointed this week after the eagerly anticipated drop in fuel prices turned out to be a 13 thebe per litre decrease for petrol and 10 thebe for diesel.
The minimal adjustment means a litre of petrol in Botswana is now P9.30 whilst diesel trades at P9.40 to the litre.
Retail prices for illuminating paraffin on the other hand decreased by 20 thebe per litre.
Announcing the reduction on Monday, Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) Chief Executive Officer, Rose Seretse stressed the new amount was influenced by the general decline in international oil prices.
The slight alterations comes three weeks after President Mokgweetsi Masisi first told the nation fuel prices were set to go down.
In his address to the media on Tuesday, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Lefoko Maxwell Moagi explained that when government decide on fuel prices, they consider global oil prices as well as the costs at which fuel is brought into the country.
“After that, we look at where the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) stands because this Fund cushions consumers against adjustments. We do this because in the absence of the NPF, it would mean every time prices move either way it means the costs at source change,” outlined Moagi, adding that when a consumer buys fuel, 13.5 thebe from every litre goes into the Fund.
He explained constantly adjusting the price of petrol would hit end-users hard as fuel prices affect costs of other services and products through inflation.
“Moreover, our fuel prices have been stagnant for a long period of time and inflation has over the past three years reached 9.3 percent overall. If you take a look at countries which we do business with and where we source our fuel, they are adjusting their prices and you will find that ours have been overtaken by time,” continued Moagi.
While consumers had been hoping for a more substantial reduction, the Minister stressed fuel prices would be reviewed every three months with a view of keeping in line with both global and regional oil prices.
“This will help us as users of fuel as well as those we buy from. At the moment it helps in the sense that food is important during this period, so it is important to help those in the agricultural sector.”
Moagi said currently the country has enough stockpile to assist with 15-days cover of stock.
Meanwhile, pressure on international oil prices continued this week as crude oil prices collapsed to historic new lows.
Investment Analyst at Kgori Capital, Kwabena Antwi predicted that the decrease in oil prices would keep inflation low and likely lead to a further drop in local pump prices.
With transport accounting for 23 percent of the inflation basket, he said this means low or disinflationary pressure within this component will keep overall inflation muted.
“The situation warrants close monitoring for the next few weeks and even months in the context of the changing global environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he pointed out.
