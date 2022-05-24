Miss Botswana pageant returns

The Miss Botswana organisers this week announced the return of the national beauty pageant.

According to the arganisers Miss Botswana 2022/2023 auditions will be in your area soon.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Benjamin Raletsatsi confirmed the return of the pageant but said he was hamstrung to confirm the actual dates.

“We are yet to finalise dates of the auditions but by the end of July we should be done with the auditions,” Raletsatsi said.

This time around because of increased interest in the pageant, Miss Botswana auditions will increase the number of places reached for scouting.

“It is not a secret that we had to cut down the number of places we visited for the scouting process because we would sometimes receive little to no people turning up for auditions. This time however we have noted increased interest in Miss Botswana hence the decision to widen our scouting scope,” Raletsatsi said.

The pageant grand finale will be held sometime in September and according to Raletsatsi this year’s Miss World may be moved to next year giving them ample time to prepare the incoming queen for the world stage.

This year ‘s emphasis will be placed on the beauty with a purpose project, Raletsatsi revealed

Commenting on the controversial housing of the Queen, Raletsatsi explained that contrary to social media reports they have paid almost half of the debt owed to Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC).

“We recently paid about P 10, 000 to BHC towards the Queen’s accommodation.BHC was owed just over P 20, 000 rental fees. We will settle the bill soon,” he said.