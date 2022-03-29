Miss Botswana team clears the air

Miss Botswana 2020 Palesa Molefhe who represented the country at the just ended Miss World competition amid controversy and confusion surrounding her gown quietly returned home on Tuesday.

Voice Entertainment asked for an explanation on why Miss Botswana had to borrow a gown from a fellow contestant and below is what they the organisers said.

Congratulations for steering the queen this far, what would you say has been some of the challenges you have faced apart from lack of sponsorship?

Thank you.

A lot of outside interference and meddling, especially by individuals and organisations who did not believe in the project when we approached them in the beginning.

How much in total has been injected into the Miss Botswana project?

Since crowning, a lot has been invested into the Miss Botswana Queen.

From her grooming, etiquette, fitness, Public speaking training, wardrobe, travel logistics and general livelihood and management, funds have been put in.

Please clarify for us the wardrobe malfunction issue, I have noted that the team posted on social media that you too were awaiting answers, Have you received the answers you sought and from who?

As you may be aware, Miss Botswana just arrived a couple of hours ago, she has asked for some time with family to rest after a long journey, therefore, at this moment we have not had a chance to debrief to get to the bottom of what exactly transpired behind the Miss World stage.

Once we have full information from her, we will communicate accordingly.

Palesa is now back in the country, why was her arrival not announced as usual?

Miss Botswana’s initial arrival was on Sunday evening but she missed her flight and we were uncertain of her travel schedule.

We had informed the stakeholders, who were present for her initial arrival on Sunday.

We have received information that Palesa was attended to by doctors whilst in Pueto Rico recently, are you aware of this and what was this issue this time?

We are not aware of such incident.

Would you say there is communication breakdown between the organisers and Miss Botswana herself?

Communication has been OK except for a few times when contestants were busy during rehearsals and other Miss World activities.

Who accompanied Miss Botswana to the world stage and what was their role?

When contestants arrive at Miss World,they are received by Miss World organizations at the airport and they go into bootcamp with no physical interactions to their country directors or family.

The Organisations, families and supporters attend the grand Finale show as guests and this is across all countries.

Miss World handles all logistics concerning their contestants.

What is next for Palesa now that she is back?

She continues her duties as Miss Botswana and continues to work on her project.

Should we be worried?

About what?

We have also received information that Infact she was scheduled to arrive yesterday or the day before,please tell us what happened ,why is she only arriving today

Refer to question 4

Why is she not receiving the welcome home she deserves? Why was she not wearing her crown as per norm that whenever making public appearances she should wear the crown?

Refer to question 4