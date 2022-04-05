Entertainment
Miss cross country BW grand finale
The winners from next week’s Miss Cross Country Bw 2022 will come face to face with other winners of a similar event held in South Africa.
Miss Cross Country BW 2022, a pageant for young girls and women between the ages of eight and 29 years of age will have a Grand finale next Saturday at the Westwood Auditorium.
The pageant aims to empower young girls and ladies to be confident and have leadership skills.
Tickets for the show are selling for P200 standard and P300 VIP.
