A badly decomposed body of a woman was found hidden under her bed at Gakgatla village in Kweneng District on Sunday afternoon.

The 44-year-old deceased was discovered by relatives after they realised they had not seen her since last week Thursday.

The deceased, it is alleged, had been staying with her seven children and a 35-year-old boyfriend she has been with since last year.

The boyfriend is said to have dropped off three of the youngest children at the grandparents’ place before he left on Thursday claiming their mother had gone for medical check-up at Scottish Livingstone Hospital and that she would be back later.

According to Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare, the worried relatives on Sunday went to her place and found one of the house window’s open.

“One of the relatives peeped through the window and got disturbed by a foul stench and they opened the door. When they looked under the bed they were shocked to find the woman’s decomposed body,” explained Kwarare.

The boyfriend who is nowhere to be found is suspected to have killed the deceased before he disappeared.

However, the station commander said investigations continue as they are still in search for the boyfriend.

The deceased body is at Thamaga Primary Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.