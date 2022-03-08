Entertainment
Mmaphala wins big at BOMU awards
Local jazz artist Mmaphala has emerged the biggest winner at the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Awards, which were held at the Showcase Molapo Piazza in Gaborone last week.
Mmaphala scooped three awards; namely best jazz artist, best album and artist of the year awards.
Afro house group, Skelem Key Fam who were impressive throughout 2021 bagged song of the year award while Obakeng Sengwaketse won best gospel artist award.
Other winners of the night included MMP Family.
Speaking at the BOMU Awards, BOMU President Frank Lesokwane said they have been meaning to host this event but Covid-19 pandemic logistics prohibited.
“We have been meaning to host this event, but there were Covid-19 related challenges, and the minister of Sports, Tumiso Rakgare was also busy with meetings until we saw it fit to go on with the event even in his absence as we could not keep the people’s prizes anymore.” Said Lesokwane
Meanwhile the attendance was lower than last year’s as many artists were noticeably absent from the glamorous show.
However BOMU promised to hold another segment of the awards later this year.
