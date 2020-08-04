Boy band, MMP family has lined up a 10- track kwaito album –whose release date was derailed by the COVID-19 lockdown break.

The album release date has now been pushed to sometime in December.

This week part of the MMP family trio made up of – Modiri ‘MOD’ Nage (31), Mothusi ‘Pless’ Jackalas (32), and 32-year-old Tebogo Baipidi stage name Mzico- spoke to Voice Entertainment about their stalled project.

The kwaito boy band has had an illustrious career since its breakthrough album back in 2014 dubbed Lesson 1.

Their debut album, which had hit singles such as Makhenekhe “and” Lebala kanna quickly, set the pace for MMP family.

So far they have released three albums but none of them could compare to their 2014 hype.

Speaking on reigniting their spark, Pless told Voice Entertainment of their plans.

“ We could have released the album early on in the year but we decided to halt it a bit because of the lockdown. At the time we felt the restriction would hinder the marketing of the album,” Pless explained.

The group’s fourth album is set to be called Six Pack with singles such as ‘Foul play’ which has already been released, ‘Motswalele Konte’ as well as ‘Senata’.

The last time MMP Family completed a project was back in 2018 when they released their, “Man on a Mission’ album. Whilst still on the subject of the past project, Pless also commented on the allegations that they ‘stole’ beats that were originally set for Lerofo.

Voice Entertainment had put it to Pless that their hit single ‘Lebala Kanna’ was in fact initially supposed to be Lerofo’s song. In a Celeb edition interview, the ‘Badimo’ rapper had hinted that the ‘Lebala Kanna’ saga was part of the main reasons why he left the sounds of his then stable heartbeat.

In response, Pless said, “The truth is we bought the beats from the record label. It is true that by then Lerofo was part of the record label but we were not aware of any arrangement with regards to the beat.”

“What I know for a fact is that we actually had an almost run on with Mosako over the ‘Lorato’ beat but we made up with him. I don’t remember any problem with the ‘Lebala Kanna’ beats, “he said.

Pless further clarified that at times artists clash over a beat because producers may sometimes reproduce someone’s idea. I am not saying this is what happened in this case though,” he said.

The member of the boy band further stated that with ‘Lebala Kanna’ the lyrics depicted their real-life experiences with past relationships.