Entertainment
MMP family’s six-pack album on the way
Boy band, MMP family has lined up a 10- track kwaito album –whose release date was derailed by the COVID-19 lockdown break.
The album release date has now been pushed to sometime in December.
This week part of the MMP family trio made up of – Modiri ‘MOD’ Nage (31), Mothusi ‘Pless’ Jackalas (32), and 32-year-old Tebogo Baipidi stage name Mzico- spoke to Voice Entertainment about their stalled project.
The kwaito boy band has had an illustrious career since its breakthrough album back in 2014 dubbed Lesson 1.
Their debut album, which had hit singles such as Makhenekhe “and” Lebala kanna quickly, set the pace for MMP family.
So far they have released three albums but none of them could compare to their 2014 hype.
Speaking on reigniting their spark, Pless told Voice Entertainment of their plans.
“ We could have released the album early on in the year but we decided to halt it a bit because of the lockdown. At the time we felt the restriction would hinder the marketing of the album,” Pless explained.
The group’s fourth album is set to be called Six Pack with singles such as ‘Foul play’ which has already been released, ‘Motswalele Konte’ as well as ‘Senata’.
The last time MMP Family completed a project was back in 2018 when they released their, “Man on a Mission’ album. Whilst still on the subject of the past project, Pless also commented on the allegations that they ‘stole’ beats that were originally set for Lerofo.
Voice Entertainment had put it to Pless that their hit single ‘Lebala Kanna’ was in fact initially supposed to be Lerofo’s song. In a Celeb edition interview, the ‘Badimo’ rapper had hinted that the ‘Lebala Kanna’ saga was part of the main reasons why he left the sounds of his then stable heartbeat.
In response, Pless said, “The truth is we bought the beats from the record label. It is true that by then Lerofo was part of the record label but we were not aware of any arrangement with regards to the beat.”
“What I know for a fact is that we actually had an almost run on with Mosako over the ‘Lorato’ beat but we made up with him. I don’t remember any problem with the ‘Lebala Kanna’ beats, “he said.
Pless further clarified that at times artists clash over a beat because producers may sometimes reproduce someone’s idea. I am not saying this is what happened in this case though,” he said.
The member of the boy band further stated that with ‘Lebala Kanna’ the lyrics depicted their real-life experiences with past relationships.
Sponsored ads
Things they say
Di Gong for OP
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
Romeo stuns with Nthu
Big fun planned at Tantebane
Jess ain’t taking it easy!
The scratch masters
The big road trip
Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day
MMP family’s six-pack album on the way
Master Kg’s Dj Ngwazi goes solo
Beatslayer breaks through
Celeb edition with Lerofo
Vee mum on ‘Uyajola 99’ gig
Downtime with DJ Duece
SEZA signs key agreements to cement mandate
Income tax amendment to help shed ‘tax haven’ tag
Strict IFSC regime leads to a decline in accredited companies
Dear Valued Clients
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
Shot in the chest
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
Sefalana to create 300 more jobs this year
Nine more Covid-19 positive cases detected
Matsha truck driver was irresponsible- witness
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
Justice Motlhabane case postponed to Tuesday
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
Dear Valued Clients
Di Gong for OP
Romeo stuns with Nthu
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
The big road trip
Jess ain’t taking it easy!
MMP family’s six-pack album on the way
Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day
The scratch masters
Big fun planned at Tantebane
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
-
News2 days ago
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute
-
News2 days ago
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
-
Sponsored Content20 hours ago
Dear Valued Clients
-
Entertainment38 mins ago
Di Gong for OP
-
Entertainment38 mins ago
Romeo stuns with Nthu
-
Entertainment38 mins ago
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
-
Entertainment38 mins ago
Jess ain’t taking it easy!